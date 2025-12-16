×
WWE Raw Matches Announced for December 22

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 16, 2025
WWE Raw Matches Announced for December 22

WWE has revealed three exciting matches for the December 22 episode of Raw, which will be taped on December 19. In a precursor to their upcoming Women’s Tag Team title match on January 5, Rhea Ripley will face Asuka in a singles match. This week on Raw, Ripley and IYO SKY were confirmed as challengers for Asuka and Kairi Sane’s title, leading to Asuka misting Ripley. In an effort to help, SKY took the brunt of an InSane Elbow during the segment.

Additionally, Bayley will clash with Roxanne Perez, following a backstage interaction with Lyra Valkyria, who encouraged Bayley to reclaim her winning ways. Another match to look forward to is Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano from Los Americanos, which was also set up in a backstage skit on this week’s show.

The December 22 Raw will be taped alongside the December 26 SmackDown.

Scheduled matches for WWE Raw on December 22 (taped December 19):

  • Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka
  • Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez
  • Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano

