WWE Raw Unveils Mystery Attacker: Austin Theory

The identity of the mystery attacker aiding The Vision has been uncovered. During Raw's main event, the attacker targeted Rey Mysterio with a curb stomp, paving the way for Logan Paul to execute a frog splash and secure the victory. Following the match, a tense staredown occurred between Paul and the attacker until CM Punk intervened, chair in hand, pushing the mystery figure into the crowd, where he revealed himself as Austin Theory, now with a shaved head.

As Punk processed the situation, Bron Breakker stormed in, delivering a spear to Punk and warning him never to speak about his family again, a jab at Punk’s earlier promo. The show ended with Breakker flaunting the World Heavyweight title in anticipation of their showdown on January 6.

Theory had been off-screen since July, abandoned by his former partner Grayson Waller, who joined forces with the New Day. The masked man’s involvement helped The Vision claim victory in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. For weeks, Adam Pearce has sought answers from Paul Heyman, who played coy about the situation until tonight’s reveal.