WWE Monday Night RAW Results - December 15th, 2025

Tonight on RAW, CM Punk and Gunther are scheduled to appear, Logan Paul looks to take out Rey Mysterio, Maxxine Dupri defends her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Ivy Nile, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) collide with The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), Stephanie Vaquer's WWE Women's World Championship is on the line as she takes on The Judgement Day's Raquel Rodriguez and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on Netflix at 8/7 C.

After a recap of John Cena's last match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther makes his way out to the ring. Gunther is berated with "You Suck!" chants and boos. Gunther says he did exactly what he said he would do. He made John Cena give up and tap out like a little bitch. Gunther drops the mic and leaves the ring. He turns back around and gets back in the ring and poses on the turnbuckle. He gets more "You Suck" chants and he leaves the ring again. Gunther turns back around and heads back to ringside. This time he runs to the announce desk and gets on it and poses some more. He gets back on the mic and says he made Cena tap out like a little bitch. Gunther says he will always be the man who made John Cena give up and that it's his time now. Gunther now leaves ringside and the cameras follow him backstage. Gunther sees Otis & Akira Tozawa and R-Truth as he walks backstage. They have choice words for Gunther but Gunther keeps walking. Adam Pearce scolds Gunther and says Gunther shitting on Cena's legacy doesn't make him a Ring General but an asshole and tells Gunther he is done for the night and has him leave the arena. We follow Gunther into the parking lot where AJ Styles is waiting. Gunther asks if there is anything Styles wants to tell him and Styles motions to him to get in his car and leave. As Gunther drives away, he stops and rolls down his window and does the "You Can't See Me" taunt and drives away.

We see Paul Heyman, Logan Paul Bron Breakker, & Bronson Reed, Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus), and CM Punk all arriving at the arena or walking backstage.

Match 1: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) -vs- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) w/Grayson Waller

Jimmy and Kingston start the match and they lock up. Kingston gets Jimmy in a headlock and Jimmy powers out and gets Kingston in a headlock. Kingston is taken down with a shoulder check and both men try kicking each other down but miss. Jimmy connects with an uppercut and then chops Kingston. Jey is tagged in and Kingston is double teamed and Jey slams Kingston's head into the turnbuckle. Jey hits a forearm and Woods knocks Jey down as the ref is distracted. Jey gets knocked to the outside and we cut to a break.

We come back from commercial break and Jey is getting double teamed by Kingston and Woods. Kingston headbutts Jey in the corner and slams into Jey in the corner. Kingston punches Jey and slams into Jey in the corner again and covers him for a near fall. Jey strikes Kingston and tags in Jimmy. Jimmy punches and kicks Kingston down. Jimmy knocks Woods off the apron and hits Kingston with a kick. Jimmy gets distracted by Waller and is knocked out of the ring. Jey is taken out outside the ring and Jimmy is sent back into the ring. Kingston stomps Jimmy in the corner. Kingston and Woods do quick tags and beat on Jimmy. Woods covers Jimmy for a near fall. Kingston is tagged back in and Jimmy is double teamed and Jimmy dodges being kicked in the face and Kingston hits the turnbuckle. Jey and Woods are tagged in and Jey knocks Woods down and kicks him down and covers for a near fall. Woods rolls out of the ring, Jey suicide dives out to onto Woods. Back in the ring, Jey hits a high cross body on Woods and we cut to another break.

We're back, Kingston has Jey in a submission hold and Jey powers out and gets on his feet and tries to tag Jimmy. Kingston pulls Jey back in the center of the ring with shots to the neck. Woods is tagged in and he hits a leg drop on Jey and covers Woods arrogantly and Jey kicks out. Jey punches Woods several times and knocks him to the mat. Waller trips Jey and the ref ejects Waller from ringside. Jimmy is tagged in and Woods doesn't see it and gets a double superkick. Kingston runs in and gets a double superkick as well. Woods is kicked down again and The Usos come off opposite corners and splash onto Woods and Woods kicks out of the pin. Jimmy is tagged in and Kingston takes out Jey. Woods rolls up Jimmy who kicks out and rolls out. Woods hits a DDT off the apron on Jimmy. Kingston is tagged in and Woods takes out Jey and back in the ring, Jimmy is double teamed and covered and Jey breaks the pin. Kingston hits Jey with Trouble in Paradise and all four men are now laid out. Jimmy is beaten up in the corner and Kingston is tagged in. Jimmy superkicks Kingston and Jey takes out Woods with a spear outside the ring. Jimmy spears Kingston in the ring and tags in Jey. The Usos hit 1-D on Kingston and get the win.

Winners: The Usos

We get a prerecorded promo for The Kabuki Warriors where they tell Iyo Sky that they loved her and she turned her back on them by choosing Rhea Ripley over them.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are shown walking backstage.

The Vision is backstage. Logan Paul tells Bronson Reed that he took out LA Knight with the Tsunamis. Bron Breakker tells them that they should be on alert because CM Punk is here. They talk about the masked man and Paul Heyman says they can use the help. Breakker tells Heyman that he wants to take out Punk tonight. Heyman tells Breakker to be patient because in 21 days he has a title shot. Heyman leaves and Paul asks Breakker to lock in and help him warm up.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky come out to the ring. Asuka is hiding in the crowd and mists Ripley as she walks by the ring. Kairi Sane attacks Sky jumping off the barricades. Asuka and Sane take out Sky and then attack Ripley. Asuka and Sane throw Ripley in the ring and Asuka holds down Ripley and Sane comes off the top rope with the InSane Elbow and Sky slides in and covers Ripley and Sane hits the elbow on Sky. Sane and Asuka leave the ring as Sky and Ripley get checked on by medical staff.

Match 2 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Maxxine Dupri(c) -vs- Ivy Nile

Nile slaps Dupri, Dupri slaps Nile. Nile takes down Dupri and punches her out. Nile slams down Dupri and covers her for a near fall. Nile is sent into the corner and Dupri goes for a standing ankle lock. Dupri climbs the ropes but is punched. Dupri hits a rope assisted armbar and Dupri is knocked out of the ring. Nile flattens Dupri outside the ring and we cut to a break.

Back from commercial break, Nile tries to suplex Dupri on the apron and Dupri pushes her into the ring post. Nile slams Dupri down onto the apron and back in the ring, Dupri rolls up Nile for a near fall. Dupri slams down Nile. Both women are on their knees and they trade punches in the middle of the ring. Dupri clotheslines Nile several times and connects with a knee. Dupri slams down Nile with a double underhook facebuster. Dupri hits a bridged suplex and covers Nile for a near fall. Nile powerbombs Dupri and Dupri kicks out at two. Nile punches Dupri in the corner. Dupri walks out of the corner and hits a sitout powerbomb on Nile and covers her but Nile kicks out at two. Dupri comes the ropes and Nile catches up to her and pulls her down and puts Dupri in a hanging Dragon Sleeper. Nile drop kicks Dupri who is tangled up in the top turnbuckle. Dupri slams down Nile from the top rope and untangles herself. Dupri misses a crossbody and is rolled up and Dupri kicks out. Dupri gets Nile in an Ankle Lock. Nile breaks free and Dupri puts her in another one. Nile breaks free and Dupri kicks Nile down and puts Nile in another Ankle Lock and Nile taps out.

Winner by Submission and STILL Women's Intercontinental Champion: Maxxine Dupri

Adam Pearce talks to Je'Von Evans backstage. El Grande Americano w/Rayo and Bravo come by. Americano talks about NXT and Evans tells Americano that he's free next week. Pearce makes a match for next week with Evans -vs- Rayo.

CM Punk marches out to the ring pissed off. Punk says he was forced to miss two RAWs because he wasn't medically cleared. Punk calls out Bron Breakker and calls him a nepobaby and tells Breakker he's a baby and calls him dumb. He tells Breakker that this isn't a board game but it's war. He brings up how Breakker said it was easy to beat Punk and Punk says Breakker can't handle 2025 Punk. Punk talks about Breakker's impending title shot but says that Breakker didn't earn it on his own. Punk says he's already walked in Breakker's shoes and he's miles ahead of Breakker. Punk tells Breakker if he ever talks about AJ Lee again he will pee on him. Punk tells Breakker he doesn't have a heart and that Breakker can't carry the company on his shoulder. Punk invites Breakker to bring whoever he needs to with him because Punk will still come out on top. Punk says he's the best in the world and he will destroy Breakker on Jan 5th.

The Judgement Day is backstage. Dominik Mysterio tells Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez that he can't wait for his dad to be taken out tonight. Morgan asks where Finn Balor is, and Mysterio says he's with JD McDonagh who will be out for a while. Morgan says she's excited for her sister to beat Stephanie Vaquer tonight. Raquel Rodriguez tells Morgan and Perez she wants to do this on her own and leaves all excited.

Match 3 - WWE Women's World Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer(c) -vs- Raquel Rodriguez

We get the bell and Rodriguez charges at Vaquer who dodges it. Rodriguez slams down Vaquer using her hair and Vaquer tries to get Rodriguez down to the mat but Rodriguez doesn't let her. Rodriguez hits Vaquer with a forearm and then beats her up in the corner. Rodriguez slams Vaquer into the corner and Vaquer starts punching Rodriguez. Vaquer rolls up Rodriguez who kicks out at one. Rodriguez throws Vaquer to the apron and Vaquer hits Rodriguez and then comes off the top rope and Rodriguez catches Vaquer mid air and then hits a flapjack suplex and covers Vaquer for a near fall and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the title match, Rodriguez has Vaquer in a chinlock and Vaquer punches out of the hold but is slammed down by Rodriguez. Rodriguez kicks Vaquer as she's laid out on the mat and slaps Vaquer in another submission hold. Rodriguez sends Vaquer in the corner and charges at her but Vaquer moves. Vaquer tries to get the better of Rodriguez but she stops Vaquer and puts her back in a submission hold. Vaquer slaps Rodriguez and slams into Rodriguez in the corner. Rodriguez gets Dragon Screwed in the corner and Rodriguez elbows Vaquer down. Vaquer is tossed in the corner and Rodriguez slams her shoulder into Vaquer. Vaquer hits an arm bar using the ropes and Rodriguez uses her strength and picks Vaquer up and powerbombs her and covers for a two count. Vaquer kicks Rodriguez and hits a back drop on Rodriguez. Vaquer hits Devil's Kiss on Rodriguez. Vaquer hits a running meteora on Rodriguez in the corner and goes for SBV but Rodriguez stops her and punches her life out. Vaquer does another rope assisted arm bar and Rodriguez rolls out of the ring. Vaquer jumps out to Rodriguez who catches her and Vaquer sends Rodriguez into the ring post. Nikki Bella runs out and attacks Vaquer.

Winner by DQ and STILL Women's World Champion: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match, Bella throws Rodriguez into the steel steps and hits The Rack Attack 2.0 on Vaquer in the middle of the ring.

Adam Pearce talks to Paul Heyman backstage and asks him who the masked man is. Heyman says it's Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Nick Aldis, or Bruno Sammartino. Heyman says he doesn't know and Pearce says he needs to know by then end of the night and Heyman leaves. Rhea Ripley comes in and says she wants to fight Asuka. Pearce tells her next week.

Rey Mysterio is walking backstage and CM Punk tells him that he has Mysterio's match for his match against Logan Paul.

Jackie Redmond talks to Dragon Lee and AJ Styles. She asks them about The Usos being back in the title picture. They say they'll bring the fight and fire to anyone and they're going to talk to Adam Pearce right now and leave. Nikki Bella marches in and says she has something to see. She says she is not apologizing for putting people in their place. She says she paved the roads for the women's roster and is pissed she's not getting the respect she deserves and tells Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez that they should be shining her boots.

Bayley and Maxxine Dupri celebrate backstage. Dupri leaves and Lyra Valkyria comes by and asks Bayley how she's doing. Bayley says losing to Sol Ruca has screwed up her confidence. Valkyria tells Bayley she didn't think this was the Bayley she knows. Bayley snaps and leaves and Valkyria stands around for a bit and says "there she is".

Match 4: Rey Mysterio -vs- Logan Paul w/Paul Heyman

Paul throws his headband at Mysterio at the bell and Paul taunts Mysterio before locking up. Paul gets Mysterio into the corner and Mysterio slaps Paul. Mysterio clobbers Paul in the corner and Mysterio then slides out of the ring. Paul runs out and Mysterio gets back in the ring and kicks Paul as he tries to get in the ring. Paul gets in the ring and Mysterio gets him on the ropes and goes for 6-1-9 and Paul kicks Mysterio down instead. Paul pummels Mysterio onto the mat and then delivers some punches to Mysterio. Paul sends Mysterio into the corner with an Irish Whip and then takes off his belt and whips Mysterio with it. The ref takes the belt from Paul and Paul then beats on Mysterio in the corner. Mysterio kicks Paul and takes him down with a headscissors takedown. Mysterio slams his shoulder into Paul and then punches him on the turnbuckle. Paul knocks Mysterio down. Mysterio goes for a running cross body but Paul catches Mysterio and slams down Mysterio. Paul goes for a rope assisted moonsault and Mysterio gets his knees up and Paul exits the ring. Mysterio hits The West Coast Pop off the apron onto Paul and we get a break.

Back to the match, Paul kicks down Mysterio and then hits a split legged leg drop on Mysterio and covers Mysterio who kicks out. Paul stomps on Mysterio and puts him in a waist lock. Mysterio elbows out and Paul throws Mysterio into the corner. Paul misses The SuperStar Splash and Mysterio goes for 6-1-9 but Paul gets out of the way and knocks down Mysterio. Mysterio connects with a hurricanrana on Paul from the top rope after hitting an enziguri. Paul and Mysterio punch each other in the middle of the ring. Mysterio connects with several punches in a row and gets caught doing a moonsault and Paul hits a running powerslam. Paul kicks Mysterio as Mysterio goes for a 6-1-9. Paul hits two of the Three Amigos and Paul sets Mysterio on the top rope instead of doing the third one. Paul goes to superplex Mysterio but Mysterio punches Paul and hits a sunset flip powerbomb on Paul. Mysterio hits a baseball slide and then slides under the ring and splashes out to Paul who rolled out of the ring after the powerbomb. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker come out and CM Punk runs out and takes them out with a chair. Mysterio rolls up Paul who kicks out, Mysterio punches Paul and gets caught trying to hurricanrana Paul. Paul slams down Mysterio and crawls to Heyman who gives Paul brass knuckles. Mysterio trips Paul and hits 6-1-9 and the brass knuckles get knocked off Paul's hands. As Mysterio goes to get the knuckles the masked man runs in and curb stomps Mysterio. Paul hits the SuperStar Splash and gets the win.

Winner: Logan Paul

After the match, Paul stands face to face with The Masked Man. Paul asks him who he is and Punk runs down to the ring. The masked man escapes through the crowd and then unmasks himself. It's Austin Theory. Punk stares at Theory and in the ring, Breakker spears Punk. Breakker poses with Punk's title and tells Punk to never talk about his family again and the show goes off the air.