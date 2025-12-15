Solomon Grundy, Known For His Time In Mexico, Has Passed Away

Solomon Grundy, the ring name of Texas born wrestler Tim Hagood, has passed away.

The news was confirmed today by wrestling historian Roy Lucier, who revealed that Grundy died after suffering a massive heart attack. The announcement has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and those who knew him throughout his long career in the business.

“It is with the deepest and saddest heart that I come to all of you this morning and bring the news of the passing of my close friend, Solomon Grundy aka Tim Hagood, who passed last night after a massive heart attack,” Lucier announced.

Lucier went on to reflect on Grundy’s journey through professional wrestling and the personal bond they shared.

“An amazing career, started around Texas and ended up in Mexico, known as a lovable Hillbilly Jim type character. Personally, I loved the dude. I could stay on the phone with him for hours listening to stories about his time in CMLL in the early 90’s, during the Vampiro era and the stuff he was a part of. This one deeply hurts.”

Named after the comic book villain, Grundy began his career in the United States, working promotions such as World Class Championship Wrestling and Memphis Wrestling. While he gained experience and recognition there, it was in Mexico where he truly carved out his legacy.

Competing as a super heavyweight for EMLL and later CMLL, Grundy became a memorable presence for fans with his unique look and character work. During his time in Mexico, he also formed a tag team with Mike Shaw, known to WWE fans as Bastion Booger. Shaw wrestled under the name Aaron Grundy, pairing the two together during their run.

After stepping away from the ring, Grundy underwent a significant physical transformation, losing a considerable amount of weight. In recent years, he faced serious health challenges and had been undergoing dialysis. He was also devoted to caring for his mother before her passing.

In 2023, Grundy launched a GoFundMe campaign to help manage mounting medical and financial difficulties, offering fans a glimpse into the struggles he faced away from the spotlight.

Grundy is remembered not only for his work in the ring, but for his personality, storytelling, and the lasting impression he left on those who shared time with him inside and outside of wrestling.

