Mick Foley Criticises Donald Trump, Says WWE Colleagues Standing By Him Is “Beyond Me”

Donald Trump has drawn renewed attention following a controversial social media post reacting to the reported death of film director Rob Reiner.

In a post shared on Truth Social, the United States President and WWE Hall of Famer commented at length on Reiner, using the moment to take aim at one of his longtime critics. Trump wrote the following message in full.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The post quickly sparked backlash across social media, including a strongly worded response from musician Jack White, who directly addressed Trump in his own statement.

“Trump you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child. To use someone’s tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin. Shame on you Trump and anyone who defends this.”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who has been openly critical of Trump in the past, later shared White’s post on social media. Foley amplified the message by reposting White’s statement, adding his voice to the growing criticism surrounding Trump’s remarks.

