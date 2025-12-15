Bobby Fish Reveals Painful Divorce And Major Life Reset After Leaving Florida

Bobby Fish has opened up about a major period of change in his life, revealing that he is navigating a divorce while also resetting his living situation.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the former NXT Tag Team Champion shared that he has moved back to New York after spending time living in Florida. The relocation came as part of a wider personal shift following the end of his marriage, which Fish described as far more challenging than he initially expected.

Reflecting on the past year, Fish explained how much his life has changed in a short space of time.

“I’ve got so much life between then and now… I just got divorced and moved from Florida to New York and selling a house. And, man, just a lot of life has happened,” Fish said.

He went on to describe the emotional weight of the situation, noting that the divorce and move have forced him into a complete reset. Fish admitted that the experience shook him more deeply than he had prepared for.

“My move back to New York has has really been coming off the tail end of a divorce and just life changing. You know, this is a reset for me,” Fish explained. “Divorce was a lot more unsettling than I ever would have anticipated… I just, it’ll rock you.”

While the transition has been difficult, Fish made it clear that he is approaching this chapter with an open mind. Rather than committing to a long term plan, he is allowing himself the space to figure out what comes next, both in life and in wrestling.

“I don’t know if New York is going to be the next 20 years or the next two months,” Fish stated. “I’m leaving things open ended, and I’m just trying to, you know, figure it out.”

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.