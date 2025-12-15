Donald Trump Declined WWE Invitation For John Cena’s Final Match

John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event took place without the presence of Donald Trump, despite the former United States President being nearby in Washington, D.C. WWE had reportedly hoped that Trump would attend the event, but he ultimately declined the invitation.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer’s Daily Update, WWE made an effort to have Trump appear at the show, noting that his schedule would have allowed it.

“Neither Vince McMahon nor Donald Trump was at the show,” Meltzer reported. “They wanted Trump. He attended the Army vs. Navy football game not far away and could have made it to both, but his decision was not to come.”

There had been earlier speculation that both Trump and McMahon could make surprise appearances to acknowledge Cena’s two decade run with the company, especially given their historical ties to WWE. Trump famously took part in the Battle of the Billionaires storyline at WrestleMania 23, one of the most successful programs in company history.

However, Fightful Select later clarified that neither man was ever expected to be backstage and that WWE staff were not instructed to prepare for their arrival.

“Vince McMahon and Donald Trump were not at the show, were not planned to be at the show, and as Fightful Select reported numerous times, nobody was told they would be there at the event,” the report stated.

Rather than attending the event at Capital One Arena, Trump chose to be present at the Army vs. Navy football game, which was held only a short distance away. Cena’s career ultimately came to an emotional close in the main event, where he submitted to GUNTHER.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.