Taz Reacts After Michael Cole Mentions Him During John Cena Retirement Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 14, 2025
Taz Reacts After Michael Cole Mentions Him During John Cena Retirement Match

During the broadcast of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, Michael Cole paused ahead of John Cena’s retirement match against Gunther to reflect on the voices that helped shape Cena’s legendary run. Cole acknowledged several former broadcast partners he worked alongside during Cena’s career, naming Taz, Jim Ross, Corey Graves, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and John Bradshaw Layfield. The moment served as a reminder of just how long Cena had been at the centre of WWE programming, spanning multiple eras and commentary teams.

Shortly after being mentioned on air, Taz took to X to publicly congratulate Cena and share his admiration for the retiring star.

“Major congrats to the man @JohnCena on an absolutely amazing career,” Taz wrote. “Cena always was a super guy & amazing performer! I miss him.”

Taz also used the opportunity to reconnect with Michael Cole, reflecting on their time together calling SmackDown during the early stages of Cena’s rise to the top of the company.

“I have amazing memories of calling so many of Cena segments w/ my man @MichaelCole during our years on SmackDown,” Taz stated.

The exchange highlighted the deep history between Cole and Taz, who served as the voices of the SmackDown brand for several years in the early 2000s.

