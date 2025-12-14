×
Several Matches And Segments Announced For Dawn Of New Era Edition Of WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 14, 2025
Monday Night Raw returns live tomorrow night on Netflix from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed several major updates for the show.

Pearce took to social media on Sunday to address the fallout from Saturday Night’s Main Event, admitting that the events of the previous night still do not feel real. Despite that, Pearce made it clear that Raw moves forward with a loaded card.

Gunther is set to appear live on the broadcast. Pearce referred to The Ring General as the man who will forever be remembered as the one who made John Cena give up following their match on Saturday night.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will also return to Raw tomorrow night, marking his first appearance since Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Two championship matches were officially confirmed. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez, while Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri is set to put her championship on the line against Ivy Nile.

Pearce also announced a major tag team match, saying it will reignite one of the greatest rivalries in tag team history, as The New Day will go head to head with The Usos.

In addition, a singles match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul is scheduled for the broadcast.

The current lineup for tomorrow night’s WWE Raw includes:

• World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returns

• Women’s World Championship
Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez

• Women’s Intercontinental Championship
Maxxine Dupri vs Ivy Nile

• The New Day vs The Usos

• Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul

• Gunther live appearance

