TNA iMPACT! Expected To See Ratings Boost With Move To AMC Beginning January 2026

As previously reported, TNA and AMC have officially announced a multi year media rights partnership that will see TNA iMPACT move to AMC and AMC Plus beginning on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

TNA iMPACT has aired on AXS TV since 2019 and has also been available on TNA Plus since June 2024. Since that move, no regular television ratings for the show have been made public. The last reported figure dates back to the June 13 episode, which drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic and averaged 92,000 viewers.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided some early context for what TNA could expect on its new network. According to the report, AMC’s prime time programming averaged around 203,000 viewers across all days during the first three weeks of November 2025. This number represents a general prime time average rather than a projection for any single show.

The report added that if AMC puts significant promotional effort behind the debut episode of TNA iMPACT, the show is expected to exceed that average. Should that happen, it would represent iMPACT’s highest viewership since December 8, 2020, when the program drew 224,000 viewers.

It was also noted that this expectation applies specifically to the premiere episode. Television ratings typically see a stronger debut, followed by a gradual drop over the next several weeks before settling into a consistent range. A clearer picture of iMPACT’s regular performance on AMC is expected after one to two months.

Alongside its new home on AMC and AMC Plus, TNA iMPACT will continue to be available on TNA Plus. The streaming service will also remain the exclusive platform for TNA’s monthly live specials and quarterly pay per views.

