Bruce Prichard Says Current WWE Era Is The Best Time In Wrestling History

Bruce Prichard recently shared his thoughts on the state of professional wrestling during an appearance on the WFAN podcast, making it clear that he believes the industry is currently experiencing its strongest era yet.

The longtime WWE executive explained that when looking at business success, audience engagement, and global reach, today’s wrestling landscape stands above anything that came before it. Prichard, who has spent more than five decades in the industry across multiple eras, suggested that nostalgia often clouds how people judge the present compared to the past.

Prichard noted that many veterans tend to frame their opinions around what they experienced firsthand, but he does not see the modern product as being worse than previous generations. Instead, he views it as a natural evolution of the business.

On the best decade in wrestling, Prichard said, “I have to look at because I listen to old-timers who will start off a comment with, ‘I’m going to tell you what was wrong with the business, by God. I’m going to tell you what’s wrong with the business right now. Back in my day, it was better. We were doing this, we were doing that.’ There’s nothing wrong with the business. And if you truly love it and I do truly love it I think that it it grows, it changes, it’s different. That’s all. It’s not better or worse. It’s just different.

“I’m enjoying what we’re doing right now. Because we are in a process where we’re changing things. We’re growing every night, man. You you see more and more people engaged. You walk down the street, you see all of our merchandise. People I’m being recognized on the street. And it’s it’s a good feeling.”

Prichard went on to explain that the current momentum is something he feels on a daily basis, pointing to increased visibility, stronger fan interaction, and the overall buzz surrounding WWE as signs that the product is connecting in a major way.

When discussing what excites him most about the present era, Prichard reflected on each decade he has lived through in wrestling and how they all had their own strengths.

“I loved it in the ’70s, absolutely loved it in the moment. The 80s were awesome that I remember. The ’90s were were good… And then the 2000s were what they were, kind of a rebuilding period. But right now when you look at it man, it is exciting. Because you see the the young pool of talent that we have in Florida at NXT, in our Performance Center. They’re just hungry. You look at them and you see these guys that just want to do this so bad. And so for me right now in the moment, in the moment right now, I think is probably one of the best times. And I would say #1, because it’s looking to the future and seeing what’s to come.”