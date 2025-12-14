×
AEW Dark Returns For One Night Only With Special Stocking Stuffer Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 14, 2025
AEW has confirmed the lineup for a special one night return of AEW Dark.

Ahead of Saturday’s AEW Collision in Cardiff Wales, Tony Khan announced to the live crowd that AEW Dark would be brought back for a single episode during the holiday season. Matches were taped after Collision at the Utilita Arena and will air on AEW’s YouTube channel on Tuesday December 16.

Speaking to the crowd, Khan explained that the decision came from his affection for Cardiff and the passion of the local fanbase.

“Because I love Cardiff so much I went to the great executives at Warner Bros Discovery, the great company that powers the engine that makes AEW possible and I said to them, ‘Please, it’s a holiday season, for one night only, because there’s hardcore AEW fans in Cardiff this holiday season tonight I want to bring back, for one night only, AEW Dark!’”

“And you know what they said? They said yes!”

The full lineup for the special episode is as follows.

AEW Dark Stocking Stuffer lineup for Tuesday December 16

  • The Death Riders Jon Moxley Wheeler Yuta and PAC vs The Grizzled Young Veterans James Drake and Zack Gibson and Nathan Cruz

  • Orange Cassidy Roderick Strong and Mascara Dorada vs Mark Andrews Kid Lykos I and Kid Lykos II

  • Marina Shafir vs Isla Dawn

