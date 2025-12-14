Leila Grey Reveals Brutal Injury After AEW Match Then Does The Unthinkable Days Later

Leila Grey has confirmed she tore her ACL during her match with Mercedes Mone on the December 6 episode of AEW Collision. The injury occurred late in the bout after Grey connected with a running knee in the corner and collapsed to the mat, allowing Mone to secure the win with the Statement Maker.

Remarkably, just days later, Grey competed in a WBFF Pro Fitness event while wearing a knee brace. She finished in first place and earned WBFF Pro Fitness Diva status. Grey revealed in a celebratory social media post that surgery is required and she will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

“FIRST PLACE BABY! 🥇 I just won, went Pro, and become the new WBFF Pro Fitness Diva!!….. with a freakin’ torn ACL!” Grey wrote. “For those that may not know, I tore my ACL last week in my match with Mercedes. I’ll be going into surgery and will be out of commission for a while. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Not only did it affect my championship match, a MAJOR opportunity for me, but it happened one week out from my debut WBFF show that I had invested so much of my life into the past year.”

Grey also addressed doubts about whether she should even compete, making it clear quitting was never an option.

“People expected me to drop out, but honey, There’s no quit in me. I’m a boss ass baddie, and I always get the job done. Strapped up, blinged out my knee brace and it was go time! The devil tried to take this away from me but God said nope! THIS IS FOR YOU!! Thank you to all of my amazing supporters. I love you all. This is just the beginning in my fitness career. Many more wins to come!”

On The Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alvarez suggested the injury may have happened earlier than it appeared on screen.

“I actually think that she hurt her knee on a sling blade because she did a sling blade prior to this and you can see she’s trying to get up and she’s doing it very slowly. And then she sort of half limps into this knee in the corner and then she collapses,” Alvarez said. “She did manage to get one more spot or two in but then Mercedes put her in the Banks Statement and submitted her.”