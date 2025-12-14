×
Andrade Returns To The Ring And Captures WWC Universal Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 14, 2025
Andrade has captured the WWC Universal Championship, defeating Xavant at WWC Lockout on Saturday night. The event took place at the Cancha Pepín Cestero in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, marking a successful return to the ring for Andrade in front of a passionate crowd.

Earlier in the day, Andrade addressed his status ahead of the match and revealed that his lawyer had received a signed letter from WWE granting him permission to compete on the show. Despite being under a 12 month non compete clause, Andrade explained that the approval was limited strictly to this one appearance.

World Wrestling Council celebrated the moment on social media, writing: “ANDRADE IS A CHAMPION IN HIS RETURN TO THE RING. Andrade El Idolo has returned to the rings tonight in the event of the Puerto Rican company, WWC, Lockout, beating Xavant to become the NEW WWC Universal Champion.”

This victory represents Andrade’s second world championship since leaving WWE. Back in October, he won The Crash Heavyweight Championship, continuing his momentum outside the company.

The WWC Universal Championship carries a storied legacy that dates back to 1982. With this win, Andrade becomes the 50th wrestler to hold the title, which has changed hands 165 times throughout its history.

The record for the most reigns belongs to WWC founder Carlos Colón, who held the championship 26 times for a combined total of nearly 4,000 days. He is followed by Ray González with 24 reigns and more than 2,000 days, while Carlito ranks third with 17 reigns and over 1,300 days as champion.

