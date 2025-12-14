John Cena Sr Reacts To Shocking Finish Of His Son’s Final WWE Match

John Cena Sr has shared his thoughts on his son’s final WWE match, offering a respectful but honest reaction to how the retirement bout concluded.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, John Cena wrestled Gunther in his farewell match, ultimately submitting to a rear naked choke. The finish sparked an emotional response from fans in attendance and watching at home, and those same emotions were felt by Cena’s father.

Speaking with Bill Apter, John Cena Sr addressed the ending of the match and admitted he had mixed feelings.

“The only thing I can say is I saw a lot of people cry. Do I believe that’s the way it should have ended? I might have done it differently. I think it might have been better for everyone had it ended differently.”

Despite that, Cena Sr acknowledged the long standing mindset within the wrestling business when it comes to retirement matches.

“But you and I have been in the business for a while and I guess the unwritten rule is when you’re going out, you’re going down. So I guess the only thing I can say is they did what they had to do what’s best for business.”

He also made a point to praise both men for their performance, emphasizing just how strong the match was from bell to bell.

“I think Gunther and Cena put on a tremendous show. I think the match was outstanding… There were several areas there where I was amazed that both men were still on their feet. That’s how good that match was.”

When it came to the specific decision for Cena to tap out, his father admitted he expected a different finish.

“Did I expect a tap out? I’ll be real honest with you, Bill. I would have expected a pass out, and still Gunther be the winner.”

In the past, Cena Sr has also been open about his belief that Gunther was “not the one” to retire his son, suggesting that Gunther did not need the added spotlight of defeating Cena in such a historic match.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.