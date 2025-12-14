×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena Sr Reacts To Shocking Finish Of His Son’s Final WWE Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 14, 2025
John Cena Sr Reacts To Shocking Finish Of His Son’s Final WWE Match

John Cena Sr has shared his thoughts on his son’s final WWE match, offering a respectful but honest reaction to how the retirement bout concluded.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, John Cena wrestled Gunther in his farewell match, ultimately submitting to a rear naked choke. The finish sparked an emotional response from fans in attendance and watching at home, and those same emotions were felt by Cena’s father.

Speaking with Bill Apter, John Cena Sr addressed the ending of the match and admitted he had mixed feelings.

“The only thing I can say is I saw a lot of people cry. Do I believe that’s the way it should have ended? I might have done it differently. I think it might have been better for everyone had it ended differently.”

Despite that, Cena Sr acknowledged the long standing mindset within the wrestling business when it comes to retirement matches.

“But you and I have been in the business for a while and I guess the unwritten rule is when you’re going out, you’re going down. So I guess the only thing I can say is they did what they had to do what’s best for business.”

He also made a point to praise both men for their performance, emphasizing just how strong the match was from bell to bell.

“I think Gunther and Cena put on a tremendous show. I think the match was outstanding… There were several areas there where I was amazed that both men were still on their feet. That’s how good that match was.”

When it came to the specific decision for Cena to tap out, his father admitted he expected a different finish.

“Did I expect a tap out? I’ll be real honest with you, Bill. I would have expected a pass out, and still Gunther be the winner.”

In the past, Cena Sr has also been open about his belief that Gunther was “not the one” to retire his son, suggesting that Gunther did not need the added spotlight of defeating Cena in such a historic match.

Join WNS on DISCORD
& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 17th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

New York City, New York

Dec. 20th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

New York City, New York

Dec. 21st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy