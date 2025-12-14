Triple H Responds To Fan Backlash Over John Cena’s Loss And Teases The Dawning Of A New Era

Following Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke to the media about John Cena’s final match, the reaction to the finish, and what comes next for WWE.

Levesque addressed the crowd response to Cena tapping out to Gunther and made it clear he had no regrets.

“I’m actually mildly disappointed. I thought it would be so much louder,” Levesque said. “There are time honored traditions in our business. There is a way that you handle your business agenda. John has said the right thing his entire career, that it is about leaving this place better than you found it. But you do what is right for the business, you do what is right for this industry. John has done that his entire career, and I’m going to do that my entire career. I will do what I believe is right for this business.”

He explained that the finish was exactly in line with who Cena has always been.

“If you were to say, ‘What will Cena do on his way out?’ Take the emotion out of it. He will put over somebody on the way out. He will leave this better than he found it. He will go into the ring and he will make somebody on his way out. That’s what John does. It’s what John has always done,” Levesque said. “I know people will criticize this. People will talk about this moment right here. I’ve got big shoulders. I’m good with it.”

Turning his attention to the rising stars on the show, Levesque had high praise for NXT Champion Oba Femi and Sol Ruca.

“Oba was just incredible. If there’s anybody with a presence that says star. He is a bona fide, charismatic X Factor star that will be on top of this business when he gets there, and will stay there for a long time,” he said. “Not long ago, a little over three years ago, he had never stepped into the ring in his life, came to a tryout with dreams and hopes coming out of college, and you see where he is today. I don’t know how anybody stops this kid.”

He also addressed the early Brock Lesnar comparisons.

“You’re talking about Brock Lesnar, the ultimate destroyer in the business, and already there’s a comparison to him walking in the door.”

On Sol Ruca, Levesque pointed to her game changing athleticism.

“The level of athleticism that you see in Sol is another, just a whole nother level. You see people that come into an industry, and in a moment when you see them, you think, ‘Wow, they just changed the business.’ Sol Ruca just changed the business.”

Levesque described the night as a clear turning point for WWE.

“What you saw tonight to me, was the dawning of a new era. This whole thing goes full circle. You see the end of the John Cena era, and the beginning of a whole new wave in this business that will carry everything over into the future,” he said. “January 5, we’re gonna sort of hit that one year mark on Netflix. We’re gonna have a big event coming up in Brooklyn, at the Barclays Center there that’ll be a whole other launch into a new generation.”

He closed by confirming Cena is not done with WWE, just done in the ring.

“John Cena’s passion for WWE didn’t end tonight. John Cena’s in ring career ended tonight,” Levesque said. “He had his sort of farewell run for this year on his terms, and got to do it here in a way tonight that just meant the world to him. One thing that I know about John is every time I’ve seen him go into that ring, he’s had a blast doing it. Tonight was no different.”

Reflecting on the atmosphere, Levesque said the respect for Cena was unmistakable.

“My takeaway is just respect, respect for a man that deserves all the respect he’s getting. The records that were set tonight, we crushed a record here for this building, not just for WWE, but also for this building. We didn’t have to make anybody want to be here tonight. They all wanted to be here. It’s respect for John. He is probably one of the most universally respected performers I’ve ever seen in this business.”