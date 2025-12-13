×
AJ Styles And Dragon Lee Triumph At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 13, 2025
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee made their entrance after quite a bit of buildup, but before they could settle in, Evans and Slater struck first. The TNA duo launched a surprise attack, sending both Lee and Styles crashing to the outside. Evans kept the momentum rolling with a huge diving splash over the ropes, and Slater followed with one of his own as the crowd came alive.

Once things settled, Evans and Dragon Lee were confirmed as the legal competitors. The pace was rapid from the start, with Evans and Slater using quick tags and double-team work to keep Lee trapped in the corner while AJ Styles watched helplessly from across the ring. Commentary reminded viewers that Evans had defeated The Miz the previous night, adding even more fuel to his confidence.

Dragon Lee finally broke free with a big powerbomb, giving himself the space he needed to reach his corner. Styles tagged in with a burst of energy, picking up the tempo even further, but Evans and Slater regrouped and managed to overwhelm him as well. Lee attempted to even the odds but was cut off before he could make an impact. Evans soared from the top rope with the OG Cutter, and Slater immediately followed with a stunning Swanton 450.

Evans went for the cover, but Dragon Lee darted in just in time and kicked Slater backward onto his partner, disrupting the pin attempt. The crowd erupted with appreciation for the nonstop action as the referee allowed plenty of leeway while all four men cycled in and out of the ring.

Dragon Lee launched himself outside onto Evans, taking him out of the equation. Slater tried to capitalize by going for his finisher on Styles, but AJ slipped free. Styles attempted a Styles Clash, Slater escaped, and AJ reset for the Phenomenal Forearm, only to slip from the top rope and crash hard to the mat. Slater immediately covered, but Styles powered out at two, refusing to stay down.

Slater climbed high once more, diving off the top, but this time Styles caught him clean and hit the Styles Clash in one smooth motion to secure the victory.

After the match, all four competitors gathered and delivered the Cena salute to the camera in a show of mutual respect. Styles and Slater, who share a long history in TNA Wrestling, exchanged an emotional embrace to close the segment.

Your Winner, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee!

 
 

