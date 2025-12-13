Sol Ruca Stuns Bayley With Big Win On WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Sol Ruca picked up a major win as she and Bayley opened with a fast pace, both accompanied by their respective allies, Lyra Valkyria and Zaria. Once the bell rang, they immediately hit the mat in a tight exchange of grapples, each showing off their athletic ability. Bayley attempted to muscle Ruca onto her shoulders early on but faltered, allowing Ruca to nearly steal it with a sharp roll up. The opening minutes stayed intense, with momentum swinging back and forth until Ruca launched Bayley to the outside and connected with an impressive backspring dive that brought the crowd to life.

Ruca looked for a springboard splash back in the ring, but Bayley avoided it and answered with heavy offense, including a buckle bomb flip that earned her a close cover. Ruca rallied with strikes and delivered a release German Suplex that drew another reaction. She climbed the ropes and nailed a rope cartwheel into a DDT for a two count. Bayley managed to cut her off again, hitting a Bayley to Belly before trapping Ruca in the tree of woe for a springboard elbow drop that still could not finish the match.

As Bayley charged in, Ruca fired a Superkick that shifted things back her way. Bayley attempted the Rose Plant but Ruca rolled through and cracked her with a Shining Wizard for another near fall. A Sol Snatcher attempt was blocked as Bayley planted her face first, then finally connected with the Rose Plant, only for Ruca to survive by reaching the ropes. Bayley’s frustration showed as she climbed the ropes in search of her diving elbow drop, but Ruca drove her knees up just in time.

With Bayley stunned, Ruca drilled her with the Sol Snatcher. Bayley made one last desperate roll up attempt, but Ruca countered cleanly and secured the win.

Sol Ruca defeated Bayley in roughly eight minutes, scoring one of the biggest victories of her NXT career.