Cody Rhodes Wins By Disqualification After Drew McIntyre Sparks Chaos At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Cody Rhodes opened the in ring action as Saturday Night’s Main Event got underway, with the crowd buzzing as NXT Champion Oba Femi stepped out to face him. Both men took a moment to size each other up before finally locking up, and the early going saw neither competitor take a clear advantage. Commentary leaned heavily into Oba’s rapid rise through NXT, highlighting his power and presence as he slowly began to dictate the pace.

Femi eventually muscled his way into firm control by hammering Rhodes with an Irish backbreaker and heavy shots in the corner. The audience responded strongly as Oba dominated the match for several minutes, showing why he has been one of the most talked about names in NXT.

Cody tried to rally and connected with a Cody Cutter for a near fall. He attempted a second one but was cut out of the air by a stiff right hand from Femi. The action spilled in and out of the ring as both men found bursts of momentum, but Femi shut Rhodes down again with a crushing Spinebuster. Oba continued his assault, nearly ending it with a thunderous Chokeslam after blasting Cody with a running strike that sent him crashing over the commentary table and left him bleeding.

Rhodes fought back with an Avalanche Cody Cutter off the top rope, drawing a huge reaction and coming within a heartbeat of the win. Just as the match reached a fever pitch, Drew McIntyre stormed the ring and unloaded on Rhodes, drawing loud boos as the referee called for the disqualification.

Your Winner by Disqualification, Cody Rhodes

After the match, the ring descended into chaos. Oba Femi stood tall and immediately took issue with McIntyre’s interference. Drew barked at him, only for Femi to shove him across the ring. Cody recovered long enough to nail McIntyre with a Cody Cutter. Femi then hoisted Drew up and planted him with a vicious Chokeslam that sent him tumbling out of the ring.

With the tension still high, Cody and Oba came face to face. After a brief stare down, Rhodes raised both of their arms while holding their titles, earning a strong ovation from the crowd as the dust settled.

