WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Results (Dec 13, 2025) - John Cena's Last Match

Saturday Night’s Main Event returned tonight in Washington, D.C., and the atmosphere inside the Capital One Arena set the tone for what would become a historic evening. The show opened with a star filled display as the cameras panned across the crowd and backstage, capturing the presence of legends and celebrities who had gathered for John Cena’s final night in the ring. Mark Henry and Kurt Angle were among the first familiar faces shown, followed by appearances from Jon Bernthal and Metro Boomin, all contributing to the sense that this event was bigger than a standard broadcast.

The arena itself was dressed in Cena themed colours, signs, and memorabilia, making it clear that WWE had created a full celebration of his career. Before the action got underway, fans were treated to a video package highlighting key moments from Cena’s journey. The clip was narrated by the Undertaker, whose gravitas underscored just how significant Cena’s legacy has been to WWE. The video served as both a tribute and a reminder of the magnitude of the night ahead.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs NXT Champion Oba Femi

Cody Rhodes opened the in ring action as Saturday Night’s Main Event got underway, with the crowd buzzing as NXT Champion Oba Femi stepped out to face him. Both men took a moment to size each other up before finally locking up, and the early going saw neither competitor take a clear advantage. Commentary leaned heavily into Oba’s rapid rise through NXT, highlighting his power and presence as he slowly began to dictate the pace.

Femi eventually muscled his way into firm control by hammering Rhodes with an Irish backbreaker and heavy shots in the corner. The audience responded strongly as Oba dominated the match for several minutes, showing why he has been one of the most talked about names in NXT.

Cody tried to rally and connected with a Cody Cutter for a near fall. He attempted a second one but was cut out of the air by a stiff right hand from Femi. The action spilled in and out of the ring as both men found bursts of momentum, but Femi shut Rhodes down again with a crushing Spinebuster. Oba continued his assault, nearly ending it with a thunderous Chokeslam after blasting Cody with a running strike that sent him crashing over the commentary table and left him bleeding.

Rhodes fought back with an Avalanche Cody Cutter off the top rope, drawing a huge reaction and coming within a heartbeat of the win. Just as the match reached a fever pitch, Drew McIntyre stormed the ring and unloaded on Rhodes, drawing loud boos as the referee called for the disqualification.

Your Winner by Disqualification, Cody Rhodes

After the match, the ring descended into chaos. Oba Femi stood tall and immediately took issue with McIntyre’s interference. Drew barked at him, only for Femi to shove him across the ring. Cody recovered long enough to nail McIntyre with a Cody Cutter. Femi then hoisted Drew up and planted him with a vicious Chokeslam that sent him tumbling out of the ring.

With the tension still high, Cody and Oba came face to face. After a brief stare down, Rhodes raised both of their arms while holding their titles, earning a strong ovation from the crowd as the dust settled.

Bayley vs NXT's Sol Ruca

Sol Ruca picked up a major win as she and Bayley opened with a fast pace, both accompanied by their respective allies, Lyra Valkyria and Zaria. Once the bell rang, they immediately hit the mat in a tight exchange of grapples, each showing off their athletic ability. Bayley attempted to muscle Ruca onto her shoulders early on but faltered, allowing Ruca to nearly steal it with a sharp roll up. The opening minutes stayed intense, with momentum swinging back and forth until Ruca launched Bayley to the outside and connected with an impressive backspring dive that brought the crowd to life.

Ruca looked for a springboard splash back in the ring, but Bayley avoided it and answered with heavy offense, including a buckle bomb flip that earned her a close cover. Ruca rallied with strikes and delivered a release German Suplex that drew another reaction. She climbed the ropes and nailed a rope cartwheel into a DDT for a two count. Bayley managed to cut her off again, hitting a Bayley to Belly before trapping Ruca in the tree of woe for a springboard elbow drop that still could not finish the match.

As Bayley charged in, Ruca fired a Superkick that shifted things back her way. Bayley attempted the Rose Plant but Ruca rolled through and cracked her with a Shining Wizard for another near fall. A Sol Snatcher attempt was blocked as Bayley planted her face first, then finally connected with the Rose Plant, only for Ruca to survive by reaching the ropes. Bayley’s frustration showed as she climbed the ropes in search of her diving elbow drop, but Ruca drove her knees up just in time.

With Bayley stunned, Ruca drilled her with the Sol Snatcher. Bayley made one last desperate roll up attempt, but Ruca countered cleanly and secured the win.

Sol Ruca defeated Bayley in roughly eight minutes, scoring one of the biggest victories of her NXT career.

Cross-Brand Tag Team Match: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs NXT's Je'Von Evans & TNA's Leon Slater

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee made their entrance after quite a bit of buildup, but before they could settle in, Evans and Slater struck first. The TNA duo launched a surprise attack, sending both Lee and Styles crashing to the outside. Evans kept the momentum rolling with a huge diving splash over the ropes, and Slater followed with one of his own as the crowd came alive. Once things settled, Evans and Dragon Lee were confirmed as the legal competitors. The pace was rapid from the start, with Evans and Slater using quick tags and double-team work to keep Lee trapped in the corner while AJ Styles watched helplessly from across the ring. Commentary reminded viewers that Evans had defeated The Miz the previous night, adding even more fuel to his confidence. Dragon Lee finally broke free with a big powerbomb, giving himself the space he needed to reach his corner. Styles tagged in with a burst of energy, picking up the tempo even further, but Evans and Slater regrouped and managed to overwhelm him as well. Lee attempted to even the odds but was cut off before he could make an impact. Evans soared from the top rope with the OG Cutter, and Slater immediately followed with a stunning Swanton 450. Evans went for the cover, but Dragon Lee darted in just in time and kicked Slater backward onto his partner, disrupting the pin attempt. The crowd erupted with appreciation for the nonstop action as the referee allowed plenty of leeway while all four men cycled in and out of the ring. Dragon Lee launched himself outside onto Evans, taking him out of the equation. Slater tried to capitalize by going for his finisher on Styles, but AJ slipped free. Styles attempted a Styles Clash, Slater escaped, and AJ reset for the Phenomenal Forearm, only to slip from the top rope and crash hard to the mat. Slater immediately covered, but Styles powered out at two, refusing to stay down. Slater climbed high once more, diving off the top, but this time Styles caught him clean and hit the Styles Clash in one smooth motion to secure the victory. After the match, all four competitors gathered and delivered the Cena salute to the camera in a show of mutual respect. Styles and Slater, who share a long history in TNA Wrestling, exchanged an emotional embrace to close the segment. Your Winner, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee!

Saturday Night’s Main Event continued the celebration of John Cena’s storied career with another tribute video, this time featuring congratulatory words from stars including Tom Brady. The atmosphere was already buzzing when we returned to the ring and found the Miz standing center stage with a microphone. He demanded recognition, insisting that he had played a major role in Cena’s legacy and deserved respect on this monumental night. Before he could continue, R Truth interrupted the moment in full Ron Cena gear, drawing a huge cheer. He marched straight into the ring and confronted the Miz, declaring he had seen what the Miz had been up to and accusing him of doing something questionable with Nick Aldis’ belongings. Truth then told the Miz an opportunity had presented itself and handed him a slip of paper. The Miz read the name aloud Joe Hendry and the arena erupted as Hendry made his entrance. The Miz immediately tried to shut down the crowd’s cheers and singing, but Hendry paid him no mind. When the Miz attempted to strike first, Hendry easily took control, tossing him with a Strong Away Slam. He followed with a smooth kip up and joined R Truth for a dramatic spin that had the entire building on their feet. Their chemistry brought the crowd into a frenzy as they hit stereo Five Knuckle Shuffles, a perfect nod to Cena on his retirement night. Hendry hoisted the Miz high and delivered a Standing Ovation, planting him decisively in the center of the ring. R Truth slid down to the mat and enthusiastically counted the three as the fans roared in approval. The arena erupted into the Hendry wave, with more than nineteen thousand fans joining Hendry and Truth in celebration. Hendry and R Truth posed together once more, shoulder to shoulder, smiling as the crowd continued to shower them with cheers. Before the segment ended, the broadcast confirmed that the next Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on January 24, 2026.

Main Event Retirement Match: John Cena vs Gunther Saturday Night’s Main Event brought the final chapter of John Cena’s legendary in ring career, and the atmosphere could not have been more electric. The crowd inside a packed Capital One Arena was buzzing long before the bell, knowing they were about to witness the end of an era. Gunther made his entrance first and was met with heavy boos, but the energy shifted dramatically the moment fans sensed Cena was about to appear. When his music hit, the building erupted as more than nineteen thousand fans roared and sang along, giving Cena the type of ovation only he can command. Cena took his time heading to the ring, soaking in the moment and acknowledging fans and friends at ringside, including RVD, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Sami Zayn, and Elias. Once inside, he shared a brief playful moment with camera operator Stew, getting one last laugh before the seriousness of the night set in. The introductions wrapped and the bell sounded to officially begin Cena’s final match. The two opened with a simple lock up as the crowd remained unbelievably loud. Gunther quickly bailed out of the ring to mock the fans, drawing chants and ridicule from the Washington DC crowd. When action resumed, Gunther knocked Cena down repeatedly, leaning into his role as a vicious villain. The fans hurled insults while Gunther operated at his signature slow and punishing pace. Cena eventually blocked a chop and fired up with his trademark shoulder tackles and a Five Knuckle Shuffle. Gunther cut him off with a German Suplex and nearly locked in a sleeper, but Cena countered and applied the STF. The arena came unglued as Gunther clawed toward the ropes and Cena tried everything to keep the hold secured. Gunther ultimately reached safety. Momentum swung again when Gunther drilled Cena with a dropkick and powerbomb. He taunted both Cena and the crowd while stamping his authority on the match. Cena fought through a series of clotheslines that felt like an old school gauntlet of punishment, all designed to embarrass him in his farewell. After being knocked down again and again, Cena finally realized the pattern and exploded with another comeback. He hit the Attitude Adjustment but Gunther kicked out, leaving the audience stunned. Cena called for one more and lifted Gunther, but the Ring General slipped free and snatched in a sleeper. Cena battled out and even applied another sleeper of his own, drawing another massive reaction from the crowd. Gunther escaped and rolled outside, prompting the action to spill to ringside. Cena paid for pursuing him as Gunther chopped him down and rammed him into the steel steps. Gunther attempted a powerbomb through the commentary desk, but Cena countered with an Attitude Adjustment off the steps and sent both men crashing through the table. With the clock ticking in a draining battle, Cena somehow dragged himself and Gunther back inside to avoid a count out. He climbed the ropes and landed a diving leg drop, but still could not put Gunther away. Cena rallied the fans and went for one final emphatic AA. Instead, Gunther blasted him with a big boot and delivered another powerbomb. Cena survived again, prompting Gunther to head to the top rope. Cena met him there and delivered an Avalanche FU, but even that was not enough to secure the victory. Both men rose for a slow slugfest in the center of the ring. Gunther suddenly landed another powerbomb and followed it with a Frog Splash that nearly ended it. Cena dug down deep and kicked out, firing up the crowd all over again. The chants of Super Cena echoed throughout the arena as Gunther once again latched on the sleeper that had threatened Cena all night. Cena fought it. He dropped to one knee, powered up, faded, rallied again, faded again, and the crowd begged him not to give up. Gunther climbed onto his back and tightened the hold. Cena tried to ram him into the turnbuckles to break free. Gunther immediately reapplied the sleeper. Cena slipped out and hit another Attitude Adjustment, but Gunther found a way to clamp on the sleeper yet again. There was no escape left. Cena lifted a hand, looked out at the crowd one last time, gave a small sad smile, and tapped out. Gunther was declared the winner in a marathon that tested every ounce of heart Cena had left. The aftermath of John Cena’s final match was emotional from the very first moment. Commentary pointed out that this was the first time in more than twenty years that Cena had tapped out, a detail that stunned many in attendance. Fans already knew the odds were stacked against him, but the suddenness of the finish caught everyone off guard. Cena remained on the canvas for a moment before slowly rising, and the crowd immediately filled the arena with loud chants of bullshit. Off mic, Cena quietly told those nearby that was all I got. As he stood tall again, the tone shifted. The entire building erupted into a heartfelt Thank you Cena chant. Cena bowed repeatedly in every direction, acknowledging each section of the crowd as they sent him love and appreciation. Soon, a wave of WWE legends, officials, and top stars made their way to the ring. Triple H, The Undertaker, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, Bruce Prichard and many others joined the moment. The fans let loose a deafening you fucked up chant aimed toward management, making their feelings about the booking decision unmistakable. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk stepped forward next, each placing their championship belts into Cena’s hands. The reaction was enormous. Cena stood in the center of the ring with both titles over his shoulders as Superstars, referees, crew members and legends packed the ringside area. Stew and referee Charles Little Naitch Robinson applauded alongside everyone else. Cena tried to hand the belts back, only for the crowd to boo loudly until Rhodes and Punk urged him to keep celebrating. Cena played along, raising the belts to each side of the arena to see which half of the building could out cheer the other. When he finally returned the titles, Cena made his way to Triple H. Any movement from Triple H drew heavy boos from the crowd, who refused to let the moment pass quietly. The arena screens then lit up with a special tribute video that even Cena had not seen beforehand. The presentation featured nostalgic highlights, heartfelt tributes, and emotional messages, including an appearance from Cena’s mother. The crowd watched silently while Cena stood in the ring, visibly moved. When the video ended, the ringside area had become completely filled with talent and staff wanting to witness the final moments. Cena bowed and saluted the crowd once more. He removed his boots and armbands and left them in the center of the ring, symbolizing the end of his in ring career. Cena stepped out of the ropes and walked up the ramp slowly, pausing at the top to look back at the audience that had supported him for more than two decades. He offered a final bow to the camera, followed by one last salute. It has been a pleasure serving you all these years. With that, John Cena disappeared backstage and the show faded out, marking the end of one of the greatest careers in the history of professional wrestling. Thank you, John Cena.

THANK YOU JOHN CENA!

