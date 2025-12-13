×
WWE Planning Big Production Change For Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 13, 2025
WWE looks set to give Saturday Night’s Main Event a fresh new look for its upcoming special. A recent report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select suggests the company is planning to move away from the retro 1980s presentation that defined the brand’s revival earlier this year.

When Saturday Night’s Main Event returned, WWE leaned heavily into nostalgia with classic graphics, music, and an overall throwback feel designed to mirror the original NBC specials. Behind the scenes, though, discussions about modernising the show’s presentation have reportedly been underway since August, hinting that the company has been considering this shift for some time.

What remains uncertain is whether this visual update is a permanent direction or a one-off creative choice for the December 13 special, which happens to be headlined by John Cena’s retirement match. Interestingly, promotional material for the next Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal still uses the retro branding. This could indicate the revamp is temporary or simply that marketing assets have not yet been updated.

