SPOILER: Another WWE Hall Of Famer Confirmed For John Cena’s Last Match

Just hours before John Cena steps into the ring for the final time, Shawn Michaels has confirmed he will be in attendance for the emotional farewell.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video saying he is on his way to Washington, D.C. for Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Cena will meet GUNTHER in his official retirement match.

“So look, we are off to see John Cena’s final match in Washington, D.C. Clearly, I am appreciative of John being very supportive of NXT, but tonight is all about you, John, and I would not miss it for the world.”

Michaels’ words underline the level of respect between two icons as Cena prepares to close out a 23 year career built on 17 world title reigns, unforgettable WrestleMania moments, and a transition into mainstream entertainment that helped define a generation.

The sold out Capital One Arena is set for a huge night with matches including Cody Rhodes against Oba Femi, Bayley against Sol Ruca, and a non title tag match featuring AJ Styles and Dragon Lee against JeVon Evans and Leon Slater. Even with a strong card, the spotlight rests firmly on the main event as Cena meets GUNTHER in what will be the final chapter of a truly historic run.

With legends such as Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus and others travelling to witness it in person, Cena’s last match feels like a huge affair.

