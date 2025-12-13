Michael Cole Shares Emotional Tribute Ahead Of John Cena’s Final Match

Michael Cole does not tend to post on social media very often, which made his latest video a significant moment. With John Cena preparing to wrestle for the final time at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cole shared a two minute tribute package celebrating the legacy of the 17 time World Champion.

Cena’s last opponent will be Gunther, and as has been the case throughout most of Cena’s career, Michael Cole will be calling the action. Cole admitted the night will be emotional and even apologised ahead of time for any bias in his commentary.

“John Cena has meant everything to me. My career will be forever intertwined with the greatest of all time, only because I was in the right place at the right time,” Cole said. “I cannot believe that later tonight will be the final time my longtime friend will step into a WWE ring.”

Cole twice referred to Cena as the greatest of all time, underlining the impact Cena has had on his journey. He also opened the video by comparing their partnership to Gordon Solie and Dusty Rhodes, as well as Jim Ross and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, placing their connection within wrestling’s most iconic broadcaster wrestler relationships.

Cole has long embraced Cena’s mantra of hustle, loyalty and respect. With Cena’s farewell moments away, he made it clear he will be pouring every ounce of emotion into calling the final match of a man who helped define his own career.