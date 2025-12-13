×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Ross Voices Concern After Darby Allin Pulled From Continental Classic

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 13, 2025
Jim Ross Voices Concern After Darby Allin Pulled From Continental Classic

Last week brought confirmation that Darby Allin sustained a real injury during his AEW Dynamite match with Kevin Knight, and by the December 6 2025 edition of AEW Collision it was officially announced that he had been removed from the 2025 AEW Continental Classic. The update left fans concerned, and now Jim Ross has shared his own thoughts on the situation.

Speaking on his podcast, the AEW legend expressed both admiration and worry for Darby as he reflected on the risks the former TNT Champion often takes in the ring.

“Darby is fearless. I love Darby. And for fans who don’t know him personally, they would never know what a sweetheart of a guy he really is.

I worry about him all the time because he never goes into a match without high expectations and without being willing to take a chance. I’ve told him, ‘Some of these days, your luck is going to run out,’ because he does things where if you miss by an inch or two, you’re in trouble. Sometimes he dodges the bullet, and sometimes he doesn’t. But we’re pulling for him.”

With Allin now sidelined, attention turns to his recovery and whether he will be able to return to AEW action in the near future.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington, District Of Columbia

Dec. 13th 2025

#snme

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy