Jim Ross Voices Concern After Darby Allin Pulled From Continental Classic

Last week brought confirmation that Darby Allin sustained a real injury during his AEW Dynamite match with Kevin Knight, and by the December 6 2025 edition of AEW Collision it was officially announced that he had been removed from the 2025 AEW Continental Classic. The update left fans concerned, and now Jim Ross has shared his own thoughts on the situation.

Speaking on his podcast, the AEW legend expressed both admiration and worry for Darby as he reflected on the risks the former TNT Champion often takes in the ring.

“Darby is fearless. I love Darby. And for fans who don’t know him personally, they would never know what a sweetheart of a guy he really is.

I worry about him all the time because he never goes into a match without high expectations and without being willing to take a chance. I’ve told him, ‘Some of these days, your luck is going to run out,’ because he does things where if you miss by an inch or two, you’re in trouble. Sometimes he dodges the bullet, and sometimes he doesn’t. But we’re pulling for him.”

With Allin now sidelined, attention turns to his recovery and whether he will be able to return to AEW action in the near future.