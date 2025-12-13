Andrade Cleared By WWE For One Night Return At WWC Event In Puerto Rico

Andrade has revealed that he has been officially cleared to step back into the ring tonight.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Andrade explained that WWE sent a signed document to his lawyer granting him permission to compete at World Wrestling Council’s event in Puerto Rico on Saturday December 13. He is set to challenge Xavant for the WWC Universal Championship at the show.

He thanked his legal team for navigating the situation, noting the complications created by his 12 month non compete clause.

“I want to say thank you to my lawyer because my lawyer now has a letter from WWE. Because we had some little problems because I have the no compete for 12 months.”

Andrade added that the letter arrived just hours before the event.

“Today my lawyer texted me and told me that Andrade, I have a letter signed that you can participate tonight in Puerto Rico in the company WWC.”

He made it clear that the approval applies only to this one booking.

“I hope back soon to AEW. I do not know when I am back. For now, the letter is for just this show for Puerto Rico.”

Andrade was previously lined up to appear for WWC in October but was pulled due to his WWE contract status.

WWC Lockout: The Closing of the Season 2025 will take place at the Cancha Pepín Cestero in Bayamón, Puerto Rico and serves as the promotion’s final event of the year.