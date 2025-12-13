John Cena Receives Massive Outpouring Of Support Ahead Of Final WWE Match

The wrestling world is coming together to honour John Cena as he prepares for his final match tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. A host of major names have shared heartfelt messages, reflecting on his impact and legacy as one of the defining figures of his generation.

The Undertaker offered a deeply personal tribute, recalling Cena’s 2002 debut and the words he spoke to him backstage.

“Nice job” he wrote. “Those were the words I said to you 23 years ago when you debuted. Now, on the day of your final match, I say again…nice job. Hustle, loyalty, and respect is more than just a catch phrase. For 23 years you have lived by those words. Your passion for our business and dedication to our fan base is unmatched. To have shared the ring with you and have been a part of your journey has been an honor. As your in ring career winds down, be proud of the body of work and the memories you’ve created. Enjoy the last ride tonight my friend and one final time…nice job.”

Triple H also celebrated Cena’s towering career, writing:

“So many incredible in-ring moments over the last 20+ years…let’s make the final one tonight!”

Becky Lynch shared her own message of appreciation.

“The Greatest to Ever Do It (ME!!! Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report says it) and THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (YOU!!! EVERYONE SAYS IT). THANK YOU! #ThankYouCena”

It is not just wrestlers showing their admiration. Several sports teams and major leagues have joined the #ThankYouCena wave, sharing photos of Cena repping their jerseys throughout his career.

The Green Bay Packers wrote:

“The greatest of all time competes in his final match tonight! Come get some”

Major League Baseball added:

“John Cena has rocked plenty of MLB jerseys over the years! #ThankYouCena”

With tributes pouring in from athletes, fans and peers alike, Cena’s final walk to the ring tonight has already become a moment of celebration for one of wrestling’s most enduring icons.

