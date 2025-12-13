Randy Orton Reaches Out To WWE Fans While Away From Television

Randy Orton has been spending time in Saudi Arabia this week as he helps promote the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which will take place in Riyadh. He is part of a wider WWE contingent making the trip, with Liv Morgan, Grayson Waller, and Omos also appearing for media duties.

Turki Al Sheikh, an adviser in Saudi Arabia, shared a TikTok video featuring Orton speaking directly to fans about the Royal Rumble and the Friday Night SmackDown episode that will air from the Kingdom the night before the event. In the clip, Orton made it clear he is set for both shows.

“This is Randy Orton with the WWE. I am at The Grove and I just wanna remind everybody that tickets are still on sale for the Royal Rumble, coming here to Riyadh at the end of January, and tickets are still on sale for SmackDown too so make sure you get your tickets and I will see you at the Royal Rumble or I will see you at SmackDown, and I will 100 percent see you here at the one and only Grove,” Orton stated.

The 2026 Royal Rumble, scheduled for January 31 in Riyadh, will mark the first time one of WWE’s major ‘Big Four’ events is held outside North America. It will be a centrepiece of Riyadh Season and continues WWE’s extended partnership with the region.

Orton has not appeared on WWE programming in several months, and there has been no confirmed update regarding when he might return to television.

