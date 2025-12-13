Kurt Angle Sends Emotional Message To John Cena Ahead Of Retirement Match

Kurt Angle has reached out to John Cena ahead of the 17-time world champion’s final match on December 13, sharing a personal message as Cena prepares to close the book on his in-ring career. Cena’s farewell bout will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he meets Gunther in what will be the last match of his legendary run.

Angle, who was Cena’s first opponent on the WWE main roster back on the June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown, marked the moment by posting a photo of their face-off from that night. Cena had answered Angle’s open challenge in what would become a career-defining debut. More than two decades later, Angle used the image to reflect on Cena’s journey and accomplishments.

He wrote the following message on Instagram:

“Who in the hell are you? I’m John Cena. From his unforgettable moments in the ring to his inspiring presence outside of it, John Cena has truly left an indelible mark on the world of sports entertainment. I am proud to have been part of his journey, and what a ride it has been for him. His dedication, resilience, and passion have inspired countless fans and peers alike. As he embarks on his well-deserved retirement, I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life. Enjoy your last ride, John….a legend forever. Welcome to retirement, my friend.”

The symmetry is unmistakable. Cena opened his career by stepping up to a challenge from one of WWE’s greatest technicians, and he now closes it by stepping into the ring with one of the most dominant competitors of this era. The rookie who once showcased “Ruthless Aggression” now exits as a global figure whose legacy reaches far beyond the squared circle.

Saturday Night’s Main Event emanates from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., airing live on Peacock. The show also includes Cody Rhodes vs Oba Femi in a Champion vs Champion encounter, Bayley vs Sol Ruca, and a tag team title match featuring AJ Styles and Dragon Lee facing Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater.

