CM Punk Set For First Appearance Since Survivor Series On Next WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 13, 2025
CM Punk Set For First Appearance Since Survivor Series On Next WWE Raw

CM Punk is set to make his return to WWE Raw this coming Monday, marking his first appearance since competing inside WarGames at Survivor Series on November 29. WWE confirmed the news during Friday’s SmackDown broadcast, noting that the World Heavyweight Champion will be back on the December 15 edition of Raw.

In the ongoing storyline, Punk has been sidelined after a masked attacker delivered a curb stomp during the WarGames match, leaving him recovering from injuries. His return is expected to shine a light on that attack as well as build toward his next title defence against Bron Breakker on January 5, a showdown that has been looming ever since Survivor Series.

Raw will also feature a heated singles match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio, adding another major attraction to the night’s card as the final stretch of the year approaches. This comes alongside the previously announced Women’s Intercontinental Championship clash that will see Maxxine Dupri defend her title against Ivy Nile. Additionally, The New Day and The Usos will renew their rivalry in tag team action, bringing even more energy to Monday night.

WWE Raw, Monday, December 15 Lineup

• World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returns

• The New Day vs The Usos

• Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul

• Women’s Intercontinental Championship Maxxine Dupri (c) vs Ivy Nile

