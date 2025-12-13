WWE Planning Huge Shakeup For SmackDown Three Hour Return

WWE Friday Night SmackDown appears to be heading toward a creative shakeup in 2026 as the show prepares to return to its former three hour format. The planned change is set to take effect on January 2 when SmackDown broadcasts from Buffalo, New York, and early indications suggest WWE is preparing for some major adjustments behind the scenes.

According to a new report, WWE recognises that SmackDown has lacked momentum at points throughout the year and the creative team is already evaluating what needs to evolve as the New Year approaches. The belief is that the expanded runtime will give the brand more room to rebuild and regain energy.

With SmackDown expected to move back to a three hour slot, the report notes that support is on the horizon. Internal discussions point toward the roster receiving a boost once the format changes, as there is an awareness within the company that the show needs fresh creative direction as well as stronger depth on the talent side.

Although no detailed plans have surfaced, a roster shift seems a realistic next step. WWE has already tried to spark improvement in recent months by sending Sami Zayn, LA Knight, and Ilja Dragunov to the brand. Dragunov’s run with the United States Open Challenge has stood out and helped lift the show during the final stretch of the year.

There is also growing speculation regarding Becky Lynch potentially moving to SmackDown. In storyline terms she has been absent from Raw while protesting against management, and with Bianca Belair currently sidelined, SmackDown’s women’s division is missing a top level figurehead. A move would give the show a much needed star presence and offer an easy creative explanation.

