WWE Smackdown Results - December 12, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, John Cena's career highlights will be shown, The Terror Twins (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) take on Aleister Black & Zelina, Lash Legend battles Alexa Bliss, Ilja Dragunov puts his United States Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa, Cody Rhodes discusses facing NXT Champion and more!

Check back for live results at 8/7 C.

Corey Graves and Michael Cole welcome us to SmackDown and we cut to a clip from earlier today with Nick Aldis. Aldis says he's been trying to reinstate Drew McIntyre but McIntyre isn't responding to phone calls or emails so he's inviting McIntyre to SmackDown tonight.

Cody Rhodes walks backstage and Nick Aldis comes up to him and tells him Drew McIntyre's lawyers are involved because McIntyre is citing an unsafe working environment. Aldis says he'll personally go to McIntyre's house. Rhodes rips the lawyer's letter and heads to the ring.

Cody Rhodes comes out to the ring - he's supposed to address his match against NXT Champion, Oba Femi, but Rhodes first wants to talk about Drew McIntyre. Rhodes says McIntyre is just playing games and that's why he doesn't sweat what's going on. Rhodes says he will whip McIntyre's ass and if he was his boss, he'd fire McIntyre. The lights go out and Oba Femi comes out interrupting Rhodes. Femi struts to the ring and stands face to face with Rhodes. Femi tells Rhodes he's worrying about the wrong man. He says Rhodes is concerned with McIntyre when The Ruler is in the house and he introduces himself to Rhodes. He says their match is a match where the present takes on the future and he's here to tell Rhodes that "The Future" is now and he's here. He tells Rhodes that Rhodes' time is up, and his time is now. Rhodes talks about Femi quoting John Cena and says he's the man who beat Cena. Rhodes drops his mic and leaves and as he's leaving, Femi stops him and holds up his NXT Title. Rhodes follows suit and raises his Undisputed WWE Title. Rhodes then leaves the ring as Femi stands in the ring.

Aleister Black & Zelina, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax & Lash Legend are all shown walking backstage.

Ilja Dragunov is walking backstage. Fraxiom stops him, Nathan Frazer says they have his back and Axiom agrees. Dragunov says thanks but no thanks and he will beat Tommaso Ciampa on his own.

Match 1 - WWE United States Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov(c) -vs- Tommaso Ciampa

Dragunov and Ciampa lock up at the bell. Ciampa chops Dragunov in the corner. The two trade chops and forearms and go back to chopping each other. The two slap and punch the other and Dragunov hits Ciampa with a kick to the face. Dragunov chops Ciampa some more and Ciampa chops back. Ciampa kicks Dragunov and hits a running knee and Dragunov kicks out at one. Dragunov knees Ciampa in the corner and knocks Ciampa out to the apron. Dragunov kicks Ciampa off the apron. Dragunov comes out and runs at Ciampa and Ciampa moves and Dragunov collides into the steel steps. Ciampa suplexes Dragunov who hits the steel steps and we cut to commercial.

We're back, Ciampa chops Dragunov and both men end up in the corner. Ciampa knocks Dragunov to the mat and singles out Dragunov's right knee. Dragunov kicks Ciampa off of him and Ciampa goes back and gets Dragunov in a waist lock. Dragunov elbows out of the hold and Dragunov goes for The Constantine Special and Dragunov's knee gives out. Ciampa goes for the attack and Dragunov hits a jumping enzuigiri and knocks Ciampa down. Dragunov chops Ciampa and kicks him in the chest. Dragunov slaps and kicks Ciampa and hits a German Suplex on Ciampa. Dragunov hits another and keeps Ciampa locked to him. Ciampa elbows Dragunov and Dragunov puts Ciampa in an abdominal stretch and punches Ciampa. The two trade punches and Dragunov slams Ciampa down hard and covers him for a near fall. Dragunov climbs the ropes, Ciampa gets there and chops him. Ciampa kicks Dragunov off the top rope and the action spills out on the apron. Ciampa slams down Dragunov on the apron and then covers for a near fall. Dragunov gets placed on the top rope and he knocks Ciampa off. Dragunov hits a missile dropkick on Ciampa knocking both men down and laying them both out and we cut to a break.

We are back from a commercial break and Ciampa has Dragunov in a half crab. Dragunov twists out of it and kicks Ciampa and Ciampa goes back into a half crab. Dragunov twists out again and kicks Ciampa. Dragunov kicks Ciampa in the face and slams Ciampa down to the mat. Dragunov chops Ciampa and Ciampa chops back. They now start slapping each other and go back to chopping. Dragunov chops Ciampa like mad in the corner and sits Ciampa on the top rope. Dragunov slaps and punches Ciampa and Ciampa asks for more. Dragunov smacks Ciampa hard who is knocked out on the top rope. Dragunov climbs to Ciampa and Ciampa gets Dragunov on his shoulder and slams down Dragunov with the Air Raid Crash from the top rope and covers him for a near fall. Ciampa and Dragunov punch each other in the middle of the ring. Dragunov's nose is busted open and they go to town on each other with punches. Ciampa hits a Dragon Screw and Dragunov headbutts Ciampa. Ciampa hits a suplex and Dragunov hits Torpedo Moscow. Johnny Gargano runs out and distracts the ref. Candice LeRae guillotines Dragunov and Ciampa slams him down and covers for a near fall. Dragunov rolls up Ciampa and gets the win.

Winner and STILL Unites States Champion: Ilja Dragunov

After the match, Gargano and Ciampa attack Dragunov. Carmelo Hayes runs out and takes out both Gargano and Ciampa. Hayes helps Dragunov to his feet.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Je'Von Evans and she asks him about his thoughts on his match tomorrow. The Miz comes in and says Kelley should be interviewing him for his match, but he doesn't have one. Evans calls The Miz "Unc" and The Miz is pissed. Evans says if The Miz wants a match tonight that he's ready. The Miz says he'll go to Aldis and get this match made, and calls Evans "Nephew."

A quick video splash of the Wyatt Sicks plays.

We come back from a commercial break and the lights go out and The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan & Nikki Cross) come out to the ring. Howdy gets on the mic and calls out Solo Sikoa. Howdy says Sikoa has been trying to discredit him and his family. He tells Sikoa he is no one to pass judgement and he can see within Sikoa even though Sikoa cannot. He says Sikoa's real family turned their back on him because he uses and abuses those he claims to love. Howdy tells Sikoa he is disillusioned and reminds him that The MFTs are nothing and The Wyatt Sicks are tag champions. Howdy tells Sikoa if he and his family tree want the titles, to come get them. Solo Sikoa's music hits. He, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga join us via video. Sikoa says he calls the shots and won't just come when called. Sikoa says they're coming for the titles next week and if Howdy wants to keep his family safe, to just give them the titles because if he doesn't, the only thing The Wyatt Sicks can do is run.

Charlotte Flair braids Alexa Bliss' hair backstage and pumps up Bliss for her match. She tells Bliss will win against Lash Legend and then they'll focus on winning the tag team titles back. Rhea Ripley walks up and says she and Iyo Sky are next in line for the tag titles. Bliss tells Ripley that they're not stepping aside for anyone and Ripley wishes Bliss luck in her match.

Match 2: Alexa Bliss w/Charlotte Flair -vs- Lash Legend w/Nia Jax

We get the bell and Legend goes to kicks Bliss but misses. Bliss climbs onto Legend's back and then sends Legend outside the ring. Bliss flips onto Legend and Legend catches Bliss and slams her onto the barricade. Back in the ring, Legend puts Bliss in an arm bar and hyper extends her elbow. Legend lifts up Bliss and marches around the ring. Legend clotheslines Bliss to the mat and covers her for a near fall. Legend jumps on Bliss and flattens her and covers Bliss again who kicks out at two. Bliss comes off the top rope and Legend catches her. Bliss counters and DDT's Legend to the mat. Bliss connects with some strikes on Legend and dropkicks Legend. Legend flies back and hits The Lash Minute on Bliss who rolls out to the apron. Bliss guillotines Legend and Jax trips Bliss on the apron. Flair drops Jax and Legend kicks Flair outside the ring. Back in the ring, Bliss tries to hit another DDT, but Legend counters and hits The Lash Extension and gets the win.

Winner: Lash Legend

Zelina and Aleister Black walk backstage. Cathy Kelley asks for their thoughts. Zelina says Priest is lost and doesn't know himself.

Match 3: The Miz -vs- Je'Von Evans

The Miz and Evans lock up at the bell. Evans is knocked down with a shoulder check and The Miz slaps Evans to the mat. Evans gets back up and they lock up again. Evans gets The Miz in the corner and The Miz pushes him down. Evans gets pissed and monkey flips The Miz and then connects with a dropkick. Evans hits a Springboard Hurricanrana and The Miz rolls out of the ring. Evans slides under the bottom rope out to The Miz who punches Evans. Evans hits a springboard moonsault outside the ring and flattens The Miz. Back in the ring, The Miz knocks Evans against the turnbuckle and then knocks Evans off the apron and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the match, The Miz beats on Evans in the corner. Evans trips The Miz down and covers The Miz who kicks out at two. The Miz flips Evans onto the mat and locks him in an arm bar submission hold similar to the STF. Evans chops The Miz and punches him. The Miz comes back kicking Evans to the mat and Evans hits a flying forearm on The Miz. Evans hits The Red Dot and covers The Miz for a near fall. Evans climbs to the top rope and goes for a moonsault but The Miz dodges it. The Miz slams down Evans and hits The Five Knuckle Shuffle and sets up for the AA. Evans counters out of the AA and sends The Miz out of the ring. Evans flies over the top rope and takes The Miz out. Back in the ring, Evans goes for a top rope cutter, The Miz catches him and goes for The Skull Crushing Finale and they trade pinning attempts. Evans comes off the top rope and hits the OG Cutter and gets the win.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

Rhea Ripley stretches backstage. Nia Jax and Lash Legend come in and ask her if they saw what they did to Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair. Ripley tells them she's not a problem they want and she doesn't do well with threats. She tells Jax and Legend that when she and Iyo Sky want their shot they'll take it. Damian Priest walks by and tells her to not focus on Jax and Legend but to bring that energy to Zelina. Priest leaves and Jade Cargill walks by and she and Ripley stare each other down and Cargill heads to the ring for her match against Michin which is next.

Michin walks backstage and calls out Jade Cargill. She tells Cargill she's coming for her and Jade Cargill attacks Michin. Cargill throws Michin into the sets backstage and lays her out. Cargill tells them to hit her music and she makes her way out to the ring. Cargill tells production to cut her music and says anyone can step up to her and get stepped on. She says she's that bitch and Michin's music hits and she comes down with a Kendo Stick. Michin starts beating Cargill with a Kendo Stick and then brings a table out from under the ring. Cargill hits Michin with a pump kick and then puts the table back under the ring. Michin punches Cargill in the ring, and Cargill chokeslams Michin to the mat. Cargill talks smack to Michin and then leaves the ring with her belt.

Match 4: Aleister Black & Zelina -vs- The Terror Twins (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

Zelina and Black attack Ripley and Priest before the bell. Black and Priest start off and Black kicks Priest in the corner. Priest turns it around and strikes Black and then sends Black to the outside. Priest goes to tag Ripley but Zelina jumps Priest's back and Ripley is tagged in. Zelina runs around the ring and then gets caught by Ripley. Ripley clotheslines Zelina a couple times and strikes her down. Ripley clotheslines Zelina again and we cut to a commercial break.

We return to our Main Event, Zelina covers Ripley who kicks out at two. Zelina hammers away at Ripley and locks Ripley in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Ripley lifts Zelina and sits her on the top rope and smacks her in the face. Zelina uses the ropes and extends Ripley's arm. Zelina comes off the top rope and hits a meteora and covers Ripley for a near fall. Zelina punches Ripley several times and Ripley connects with some punches to the gut. Zelina attacks the back of Ripley's knee and then hits a DDT and covers Ripley - Ripley kicks out at two. Ripley hoists Zelina and slams her to the mat. Priest and Black are tagged in. Priest takes down Black and hits a flatliner on Black. Black is slammed down via a Broken Arrow and is covered for a near fall. Zelina runs in and jumps on Priest's back and Black punches Priest after he throws Zelina off him and hits a suplex and covers Priest for a near fall. Priest kicks Black and Ripley tags herself in. Zelina beats up Ripley on the apron and all four superstars are in the ring. Ripley and Priest are sent outside the ring, Zelina and Black hit moonsaults to the outside on Ripley and Priest. Back in the ring, Ripley catches Zelina and goes for RipTide but Zelina counters and they botch a Code Red. Zelina hits another Code Red and Ripley kicks out of the pin. Zelina kicks Ripley and tries to get Ripley in a submission. Ripley gets Vega on her shoulders and slams her down and covers her until Black pulls Ripley off Zelina. Ripley and Black stare down and Ripley hits a headbutt on Black. Zelina rolls up Ripley and Ripley kicks out. Ripley and Priest hit a Razors Edge on Zelina and Black. Ripley hits RipTide on Zelina and gets the win.

Winners: The Terror Twins

The Terror Twins celebrate in the ring as the show goes off the air.