WWE Source Rejects ‘Burial’ Claims After LA Knight’s Main Event Loss

LA Knight was a major presence on the December 8 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw as his rivalry with The Vision intensified. He headlined the show against Logan Paul, ultimately falling short in the main event before the faction swarmed him in a post match assault. Raw closed with Bronson Reed crashing down on Knight with a Tsunami delivered on top of a car, leaving fans stunned.

The angle immediately caused uproar online, with many WWE supporters claiming Knight was being buried following the beatdown. New information from backstage, however, points to a very different interpretation.

Those within WWE were reportedly puzzled by the backlash surrounding Knight’s portrayal, with the company indicating the segment was simply a standard chapter in an ongoing story that will be revisited as it unfolds. The attack was designed to push the narrative forward, not undermine Knight’s momentum.

One online rumour even floated the idea that Knight was being punished for holding up a “We want LA Knight, not Jey Uso” sign during a recent show. WWE sources have dismissed that idea, noting that booking Knight to defeat Jey Uso in the Last Time is Now tournament would make little sense as any form of punishment.

Knight’s future with WWE also remains secure. He signed a new contract in 2024 and still has several years left on his deal. Having established himself as one of the most popular babyfaces in the business, he continues to be a prominent figure on Raw.

