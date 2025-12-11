WWE Planning Big Surprises For John Cena Retirement Show At Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is preparing for a major night in Washington, D.C., as Saturday Night’s Main Event returns with John Cena’s final match taking centre stage. The show, taking place yesterday at the Capital One Arena, was already shaping up to be historic, but backstage plans point to even more surprises being lined up for fans.

PWInsider noted that WWE has been working on additional elements for the event, though nothing specific has been confirmed. Cody Rhodes is advertised, and there is strong belief that CM Punk will also be present, adding even more star power to the card.

There was also notable discussion at this week’s NXT taping about TNA star Joe Hendry possibly being in attendance. Beyond that, there is chatter that another TNA name could also appear alongside Leon Slater, who is already set for a tag team title opportunity. With additional talent expected in the area for outreach and promotional duties, the backstage environment could be far more crowded than usual.

Alongside the talent speculation, one WWE licensee is preparing a special memorabilia release to commemorate Cena’s retirement match, further highlighting the significance of the night. The event streams live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally at 8 p.m. ET.

The card itself delivers a blend of marquee names and cross-promotional talent. John Cena meets Gunther in his long-awaited retirement match, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes takes on NXT Champion Oba Femi in a Champion vs. Champion showcase. The World Tag Team Titles will also be defended as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee face the exciting duo of Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater.

