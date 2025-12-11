Stephanie McMahon Reveals Heartbreaking Secret She Kept For Years

Stephanie McMahon has spoken openly about a deeply personal chapter of her life, revealing that she experienced a pregnancy loss. During the latest episode of her What’s Your Story? podcast, McMahon was in conversation with WWE star Natalya when the subject arose. Their discussion about vulnerability and sharing personal experiences, including those reflected in Natalya’s new memoir, led McMahon to reflect on her own journey.

She explained that she previously suffered a miscarriage and spoke about the quietness that often surrounds the topic. “I had a miscarriage at one point, and it’s devastating,” McMahon said. “You never really know until you tell someone that you had a miscarriage, and then you find out tons of women that you know who have had miscarriages. And it’s just something we do not share that I think if we did talk about more, it would be helpful.”

McMahon also spoke about the emotional impact and the importance of leaning on others during such a painful time. She highlighted how vital it is to have support. “From a mental health standpoint as well, it’s very hard to go through that. When you find out that people you love, relate to, look up to, that really, truly, we all have problems. We’re here to help one another, because at the end of the day all we have is each other,” she said.

McMahon has long been known for offering support to others facing similar struggles. Former WWE star Carmella previously shared that McMahon reached out to her multiple times after her own pregnancy loss, describing her as “so supportive.” McMahon and her husband, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, are parents to three daughters, now aged 19, 17, and 15.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.