Triple H Shut Down His Pitch For WWE Hammerstein Ballroom Return

Timothée Chalamet’s love for professional wrestling has never been a secret, and the Manhattan-born actor recently revealed just how far his fandom goes. Speaking with Cody Rhodes on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Chalamet shared that he personally pitched an iconic venue return to WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

According to Chalamet, he asked about bringing WWE back to the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom, a building rich in wrestling history but notoriously difficult for large-scale production. Triple H was upfront about the hurdles.

“I want to go see a show at Hammerstein,” Chalamet said. “I talked to Triple H. He said it’s basically impossible to make money there. He said there’s one elevator you have to load everything in and out of.”

Cody Rhodes, who has wrestled at Hammerstein for promotions like Ring of Honor, confirmed the struggle is real. While the venue has an undeniable charm, he explained that conditions behind the curtain are far from glamorous.

“He’s right, and I appreciate that he gave you logistics because at least he was thinking about it,” Rhodes said. “The other thing is it’s the worst back of house ever. God bless Manhattan Center and Hammerstein. It’s open windows, freezing, there’s no room for anything.”

Despite the challenges, Chalamet still holds the building close to his heart. He named ECW: One Night Stand 2006, held at Hammerstein, as his favorite pay-per-view ever. That show featured Rob Van Dam’s legendary WWE Championship win over John Cena in front of a white-hot crowd.

WWE has not returned to Hammerstein for a televised event since August 2006, and while companies such as AEW, GCW, TNA, and ROH continue to run the venue, WWE’s production footprint has long since outgrown it.

Both men now look ahead to major moments. Rhodes is set to defend his spot at the top of WWE when he faces NXT Champion Oba Femi at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, a show that will also include John Cena’s final in-ring appearance.

Meanwhile, Chalamet prepares for the release of his new film, Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie. In it, he stars as Marty Mauser, a character loosely inspired by table tennis great Marty Reisman. The film arrives in US theaters on Christmas Day.





