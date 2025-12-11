Ric Flair Shares Private Message From Hulk Hogan’s Widow Amid Ongoing Controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared a private message from Sky Daily, the widow of Hulk Hogan, as he continues trying to address the backlash surrounding his recent comments about Hogan’s passing. Flair posted a screenshot of the message along with a note saying it should clear up confusion from those criticising him.

In the text, Sky reassures Flair that she does not believe he intended any harm, suggesting that the controversy has been amplified by outlets pulling lines out of context. She wrote, “Good morning Ric. Im not sweating this media thing … I know how they love to twist things up and take one sentence out of context in an interview to make a headline.”

Sky also revealed that she has not listened to the podcast where Flair made the comments, explaining, “I’ve been off of all social media, so I haven’t heard the podcast or seen much of anything… It’s just better while I’m grieving. But I know you loved Hulk and he loved you!”

The situation stems from Flair’s appearance on the Doubl3 Coverage podcast in late November 2025, where he discussed Hogan’s final days. Hogan died on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71 from cardiac arrest. Flair claimed he had spoken to Hogan the day before and suggested that doctors had stopped prescribing him pain medication. He then said, “I shouldn’t say this, but what killed him was street drugs,” implying Hogan turned to other means of managing his pain.

Sky Daily responded through TMZ Sports, firmly denying the claim and stating that Hogan had been under careful medical supervision at Morton Plant Hospital in Florida. She called the “street drugs” statement completely untrue.

After her clarification, Flair posted on X that he had been given incorrect information, adding, “I Should Have Never Mentioned It,” while asking fans to remember Hogan for the life he lived.

