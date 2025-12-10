AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results - December 10, 2025

Winter is Coming!

AEW Dynamite returns with their annual "Winter is Coming" themed episode of the show, live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Atlanta, GA.

On tap for tonight's AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming is the first-ever AEW Women's Tag-Team Championship match, two more bouts in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic, a featured tag-team contest and an AEW World Championship main event.

AEW DYNAMITE: WINTER IS COMING RESULTS

The show kicks off inside the arena with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson welcoming us to the show.

AEW Women's World Tag-Team Championship

Timeless Love Bombs vs. Babes Of Wrath

We head right down to the ring, where "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the ring introductions for the two sets of challengers that will be competing in the match to crown the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag-Team Champions.

Out first comes the Timeless Love Bombs duo of 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. After they settle in the ring, their opponents, The Babes of Wrath team of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron come out. Referee Aubrey Edwards holds up the women's tag titles.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this high stakes opener. Shirakawa and Cameron kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Mina dodges a running lariat with a shimmy, but Cameron grabs her with a side headlock.

Shirakawa breaks free, only for Harley to take her back down. Cameron hits the ropes now, landing a Sling Blade on Mina before tagging in Willow Nightingale. Tag made to Toni Storm as well, the crowd chanting for both women as they go at it.

We see an exchange of strikes end with Harley trying to break things up, and chaos ensues as all four women go at it. This comes to an end with the Timeless Love Bombs being sent to the outside, before Cameron grabs them to set up for a senton bomb by Nightingale.

Tag made back in the ring, and Cameron takes Storm down for a two count. She sends Storm to the ropes, but Toni stops her in her tracks before tagging in Mina. Mina lands a suplex and a quick tag back to Storm, who follows suit before tagging in Mina.

She then helps her take over on offense against Cameron. This doesn't last long, however, as Harley breaks free of a waist-lock, landing a back suplex before making the tag back to Nightingale, who goes to work on both Storm and Mina with chops.

Nightingale follows up by hitting the ropes for a lariat before sending Storm to the outside with a pounce. She then plays to the crowd as the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this women's tag-team title tilt continues.

When the show returns, we see Harley get away from Mina for a tag to Nightingale, only for Mina to land a DDT off the ropes. Tags made to Storm and Cameron, the two going at it until Toni takes control for a tag back to Mina. She goes for a figure four on Cameron, taking an approaching Willow down with a DDT.

She then goes back for the leglock on Harley. Cameron reverses the pressure before Storm comes in to turn that back around, leading to Willow getting involved and getting Storm in an Indian Death-lock. Strikes are exchanged in the midst of two submission holds here.

Mina is the first one up, going after Cameron for a two count before Harley manages to kick out. Toni and Willow take their fight to the outside, where Storm gets laid out as Mina and Harley go at it back in the ring. Rolling elbow by Mina.

She then lands a roundhouse kick and a backfist to take Cameron to the canvas. Harley fights back to her feet, taking Mina out with Her Finishing Move before tagging in Willow…who lands the Babe with the Powerbomb for the win. Afterwards, Storm and Shirakawa shake their hands and Renee Paquette interviews them in the ring.

Winners and NEW AEW Women's World Tag-Team Champions: Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron

Samoa Joe Sends A Message To Eddie Kingston

Backstage, Samoa Joe talks about Eddie Kingston’s time coming tonight. He runs the challenger down before promising to beat him with the title on the line, calling himself the man who will show Eddie the reality of what this industry is. We head to another break.

Jon Moxley Says Go Ahead And Count Him Out

When the show returns, we hear from Jon Moxley backstage, as he talks about time running out in the Continental Classic. If there is one grain of sand left, there is time for Mox to score, even as people try to count him out. He talks about the principles the Death Riders believe in. Garcia interjects to talk about this more to wrap up.

AEW Continental Classic (Gold League)

Jack Perry (0) vs. Kazuchika Okada (3)

Back to the ring we go for our second match of the evening, another high stakes contest, this time in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic. Jack Perry makes his way to the ring first as the replacement for Darby Allin in this round-robin tourney. Out next is his opponent, Kazuchika Okada.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Don Callis joins the gang at the desk for special guest commentary. Perry charges at the Rainmaker, sending him into the corner before the ref intervenes. Okada starts to fight back.

Perry sends Okada to the outside with a head-scissors before Perry takes him out with a dive. He brings the champ to his feet before sending him into the barricade, but Okada fights back by sending the former Jungle Boy into the barricade as well.

From there, he goes after Perry, who takes the Rainmaker down before bringing him back in the ring for a near-fall. As the action continues, things spill out to the floor again, where Okada sends Perry into the barricade in vicious fashion. We head to a mid-match break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see some more back-and-forth action. Perry gets close on a Snare Trap submission attempt, but Okada makes it to the ropes. Okada takes back over and hits two Rainmakers to pick up the pinfall victory to get another three points.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada (6 points)

The Don Callis Family With An Offer For Jack Perry

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things here are far from over. Don grabs a microphone as the rest of his Family heads to the ring to celebrate. Callis shows a bit of “respect” for Perry, saying that was one of the hardest matches Okada has had in a while.

He then tries to offer Jack Perry a spot in the Don Callis Family, as well as a “signing bonus” using the money the Young Bucks won at Full Gear. Perry hesitates to respond, which makes Callis wonder what Jack is waiting for. He threatens Perry if he should choose not to respond, handing Jack the microphone.

Perry looks at the Family, saying that it looks like for the second time tonight it looks like he may bite off more than he can chew, slamming the mic against Josh Alexander as he tries to fight the Family on his own. They quickly overpower him, until Luchasaurus makes his way out to a big pop.

He stands at ringside debating on coming into a ring with so many people. It turns out, however, he’s not alone, as The Young Bucks even the numbers out with a pair of chairs. They land a BTE Trigger on Okada, who gets pulled out of the ring before the Don Callis Family retreats.

Eddie Kingston With A Message For Samoa Joe

Backstage, we hear from Eddie Kingston as he gears up for his World Title match later tonight. He acknowledges this being the 50th anniversary of Terry Funk winning his first world title, hoping he can make Terry proud before stopping himself before getting “too emotional” as he addresses Joe ahead of the bout.

Mark Briscoe Confronted By Daniel Garcia

Now we return inside the arena, where we see Tony Schiavone in the ring. He introduces the new TNT Champion to the ring. Mark Briscoe comes out to a nice pop from the crowd as we are reminded of the early start time for Winter Is Coming Collision.

The show will see Briscoe defend the TNT Title against Daniel Garcia. Briscoe says hello to the crowd before addressing the match at hand, respectfully giving a message to his haters, that they can kiss his big, white ass. This fires up a “big white ass” chat from the crowd.

Briscoe talks about defending his title in Cardiff. The champ is interrupted by Wheeler Yuta as he, Garcia, and Shafir head to ringside through the crowd. Yuta runs down Briscoe as the crowd lets Wheeler know how they feel about him.

Garcia says he could say some mean, hurtful things about Briscoe, but he looks at the champ and just feels sad. When he wins on Saturday, Garcia will become a two-time TNT Champion, and Mark will have to figure out how to provide for his family with a broken leg.

Briscoe tells him that they may be fighting on TNT this Saturday, but we’re on TBS tonight and he’d hate to deprive these fans an ass-whoopin’ when it’s ripe for the picking. If Garcia is feeling brave, he should make his move. Garcia responds by slapping the mic out of Briscoe’s hand.

Briscoe decks Garcia. The Death Riders keep Garcia away before we see anything further. Backstage, the Triangle of Madness is wreaking havoc until Kris Statlander intervenes with a steel chair, running them off to end the brief backstage segment.

Tornado Tag Match

Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland

Now the theme for The Opps hits and out comes the team of Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs, accompanied by The Opps Dojo students. The theme for Hangman Page hits, and he appears in the crowd with a chain and a mean look on his face.

The crowd goes wild. His music winds down and the new updated version of Swerve Strickland's entrance tune hits for another big pop. The two make their way out through the crowd, but The Opps send the students out to intercept them, which leads to all hell breaking loose on both sides of the building.

From there, things head to a commercial break with chaos still ensuing. When the show returns, we see things still going wild. Finally, the match hits the ring and the bell sounds to get it officially off-and-running. Hobbs works over Hangman and tags in Shibata for some double-team action.

We see a double suplex keeps the former champ down. Shibata sets Page up in the corner, throwing him into a kick by Hobbs before they continue the attack. Shibata with a suplex followed by a powerslam by the Powerhouse. Shibata lands a PK before mocking the crowd.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Swerve and Hangman start to shift the offensive momentum back into their favor, before ultimately finishing things off with a big win. The commentators comment at hell freezing over with the two being on the same page and working successfully. We head to another break.

Winners: Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland

AEW Continental Classic (Gold League)

Kyle Fletcher (6) vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey (0)

After a backstage promo from Stoke challenging The Bang Bang Gang on behalf of FTR, we head back inside the arena for another match in the AEW Continental Classic. In Gold League action it will be Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family taking on 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

Mike Bailey makes his entrance first. Afterwards, Kyle Fletcher makes his way out next. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Slow start as the two stare each other down, finally locking up before Kyle takes Bailey to the ropes.

Mike dodges a stomp, but Fletcher is able to evade a kick right after. This leads to a standstill as both are back to their feet. The pair exchange holds until Bailey takes Fletcher to the mat for a near-fall. Kyle fights back to his feet but is sent right back down for two, before Kyle breaks free to get a breather on the outside.

He finally returns to the ring, taking control of the situation before mocking the crowd. He stomps away at Bailey, who struggles back to his feet. He dodges an attack by Kyle to take him to the canvas with a head-scissors, and doing it again from the apron to send him to the floor.

Fletcher back in the ring, and he catches Bailey in midair before slamming him to the mat. Bailey slips free from a scoop slam, heading to the corner to get the drop on Kyle before landing a spinning kick. Fletcher drops to the canvas, but dodges a shooting star press.

Bailey breaks away from a brain-buster attempt, forcing Kyle to the outside before hitting a torneo that sends Fletcher to the floor. He brings Fletcher back in the ring, but Kyle gets out of harm’s way as he leaves the ring again.

This leads to Speedball chasing him down, only to be taken out with a thrust kick. Bailey fights back again, setting Fletcher up on the barricade, but Kyle grabs his ankle before setting him up for a slam onto the barricade. Speedball looks worse for wear, and Fletcher is in control as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we get the ten-minute warning as both men return to the apron to fight it out. Kyle with a thrust kick, but Bailey stops a half and half suplex before landing a backflip knee drop, driving Fletcher into the hardest part of the ring. Kyle is still on the apron as Bailey rolls back into the ring.

Fletcher makes it to his feet in the corner, only to take a kick to the face by Speedball. Kyle is on the second rope, and Bailey shows why that’s the most dangerous rope when he takes Fletcher to the mat with a hurricanrana, before climbing up top for a shooting star press, and he crashes right into the foot of Fletcher.

Kyle sends him into the turnbuckle before landing a Liger Bomb, but that only gets a two count, and Fletcher collapses when he gets back to his feet. Kyle presses on when he recovers, stomping Speedball as he gets back to his feet.

He lands a chop on Bailey, who responds with a chop of his own. The two exchange strikes until Bailey lands a roundhouse kick on Fletcher, countering a running kick by Fletcher for a powerslam and a near-fall. The two continue fighting as we hear the five-minute warning.

Bailey hits a hurricanrana for another near-fall. Another backflip knee drop gets yet another two count, and even another roundhouse yields the same result. He takes the former TNT Champion out with a big kick and the cover, but Fletcher narrowly kicks out to keep this one alive.

Bailey heads to the corner, but runs into a thrust kick by Fletcher, who takes a couple kicks from Speedball in return. He sets up in the corner, and hits Ultimate Weapon from Bret’s rope for a close two count. Fletcher rolls out of the ring as Bailey gets back up.

Bailey gets to the apron, looking for another Ultimate Weapon, but Fletcher dodges it, slamming him onto the apron before bringing him back in for a running kick in the corner. Sheer drop brain-buster connects and Fletcher covers, but Bailey kicks out. Bailey hits a roll-up at the one minute warning for the win. Epic match.

Winner: 'Speedball' Mike Bailey (3 points)

Hangman Page Wants His Title Back

We see Hangman Page backstage. He tells Samoa Joe he’s keeping an eye on the World Title match while issuing a warning that he is coming for Joe, and regardless of who leaves with the title tonight, he is coming for his AEW World Championship. The show moves on.

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks Team Up Next Week

Backstage, we see The Young Bucks confronting Luchasaurus and asking him to be their partner for the $1,000,000 match against The Don Callis Family next week. Luchasaurus says no and points. We see he is pointing to Kenny Omega's locker room. Omega appears and says he'll do it for free.

AEW World Championship

Eddie Kingston vs. Samoa Joe (c)

It's main event time!

We return back inside the arena where the familiar sounds of Eddie Kingston's theme hits. Out comes "The Mad King" to a big pop. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The equally familiar sounds of Samoa Joe's entrance tune hits next and the AEW World Champion makes his way out.

The bell sounds and at 9:55pm, we're officially off-and-running with our AEW World Championship main event of this special Winter Is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite. Kingston taking the champ to the corner before the ref intervenes. Joe goes for a lock up with the challenger once again.

We see HOOK lingering around at ringside, only to be ejected by the ref. Side headlock by Eddie back in the ring, but Joe stops the momentum by getting to one knee. He steps back up for a backdrop suplex sending Kingston to the canvas before landing some hard punches on the challenger.

Eddie heads to the corner to recover, trying to fight back before the champ lands some more shots. Kingston manages to send Joe to the mat with what appears to be a cutter, starting to take over as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break, which the commentators point out is the final of the evening.

When the show returns, we see Joe is control, but not for long, as Kingston lets out a war scream and unloads with a body punch combination. He decks Joe and starts taunting the AEW World Champion, daring him to come at him. Joe does exactly that, blasting him with repeated kicks to the bread basket.

Kingston answers back with a wild combo of his own, but Joe wastes no time blasting Joe with repeated shots that has him dizzy and wobbling. Joe hits the ropes to finish him off, but "The Mad King" springs to life and turns Joe inside-out. Fans react with a loud "Eddie! Eddie!" chant.

We get dueling chants from the Atlanta crowd as the two take turns in the offensive lead for brief stints. Joe hits a super fast powerslam to Kingston off the ropes, Dustin Rhodes-style, for a close two-count. Kingston and Joe trade another back-and-forth series of striking combos.

Kingston struggles but connects with an exploder on Joe for a close two-count of his own. Joe fights back into the lead and secures an STF. Kingston bites the thumb of Joe to free himself. Kingston hits a DDT but Joe rolls out to the floor before he can attempt a follow-up cover.

"The Mad King" waits for Joe to recover and return to the ring. When he does, he pulls down the straps and times his finisher. Joe walks right into it, but as Kingston goes for the spinning back-fist, Joe blocks it and moments later, locks Kingston in his choke finisher for the tap out victory to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Samoa Joe