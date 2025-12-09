×
WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Poster Revealed As WWE Prepares For Historic Event In Saudi Arabia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 09, 2025
Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media today to unveil the official poster for the 2026 Royal Rumble, giving fans their first real look at WWE’s next major premium live event.

The event is set for Saturday, January 31, in Saudi Arabia, marking the first time in the long history of the Royal Rumble that the show will take place outside North America. Fans in the United States will be able to watch live on the ESPN app, while viewers internationally can stream the event on Netflix.

WWE timed the poster reveal ahead of Royal Rumble tickets going on sale tomorrow, December 10. The artwork brings together a wide lineup of top names featured for the event, including:

• Brock Lesnar

• Roman Reigns

• Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

• WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

• Rhea Ripley

• Charlotte Flair

• World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk

• Becky Lynch

• Tiffany Stratton

• Drew McIntyre

• Penta

• Jade Cargill

• Dominik Mysterio

• Jey Uso

• IYO SKY

The 2026 Royal Rumble will officially launch the road to WrestleMania 42, with Bron Breakker already rumored as an early favorite to win the men’s Rumble match. As is tradition, the show will feature both the men’s and women’s Rumble bouts, with two additional matches expected to round out the card.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “the current plan for Royal Rumble is a four-match show with two title matches and the two Rumble matches.” He added that the remaining matches have yet to be finalized despite the event being under two months away, confirming earlier reporting from WrestleVotes.

