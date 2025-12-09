×
WWE Raw Falls Outside Netflix Global Top 10 Again As Stranger Things Dominates

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 09, 2025
WWE Raw for the  December 1 episode once again missed out on Netflix’s global top 10 TV rankings, marking the second week in a row the show failed to break through. A major factor was the continued dominance of Stranger Things, with multiple seasons of the series occupying half of the available spots.

Although Raw did not place globally, the episode did manage to come in at No. 9 among TV shows in the United States for the week. It fell short of the top 10 in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

Competition was steep, with the No. 10 global spot going to a Matt Rife holiday special that drew 4.6 million views, a figure well beyond what Raw typically reaches in a week. The last time the red brand made the global top 10 was the November 17 episode, which hit 3.1 million views and delivered the strongest performance Raw had seen in seven months. That show was boosted by John Cena’s final Raw appearance at Madison Square Garden.

Stranger Things Season 5 led Netflix’s weekly chart with an impressive 23,600,000 views. A documentary on Sean Combs followed with 21,800,000 views. From there, numbers dipped sharply, with Stranger Things Season 1 landing in third place with 8,200,000 views.

