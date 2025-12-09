John Cena Reveals The Truth Behind His Heel Turn And What Really Happened With The Rock

During a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena opened up about the creative process behind his heel turn that kicked off at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena reflected on the months that followed and the way the story unfolded on television, giving fans a deeper look into the thinking that shaped one of the most talked-about character shifts of the year.

When asked how he felt about the turn and everything that came after, Cena explained that the reaction alone meant the story was working, even if some fans were conflicted about it.

“This is just my perspective. What I like is people are talking about it. And the cool thing is, people who are critical of it, apparently had some idea in their head about what they wanted, which is great, because that means you’re attached, that means you care,” Cena said. He added that the turn was never done just for shock value. “I enjoy that, and I hear that criticism. When we did it, we did it as a big moment, but with a purpose. Hey, this is going to ignite something with you and Cody. It’s going to start in February and end in August, because you only have 36 broadcasts and Intuit and Rumble are gone. So now we’re down to 34. Then we need some on the back end, with you actually being a good guy. So let’s take it down to 24.”

Cena described the challenge of telling a long-form story with limited television time, noting that the creative team had to condense what would normally take years into just a handful of episodes. “We kind of have to tell a story that should be two years long, 52 weeks a year, plus 14 to 18 PLES. We got to do it in like 20 episodes of television. Okay, so it took my focus on Cody, on the championship and on frustrations that I’ve had, it all comes from a genuine place, things I could say.”

He admitted that the pressure to make the story land weighed on him heavily. “I’m so happy to say that I wouldn’t retread the course, because I gave everything I had my poor wife. I’d wake up in the middle of the night writing promo lines and thinking about spots and stuff. The opponents I had were great, but I remember everyone talking in February and be like, this is how things change. Yes, this is a good plan. Okay, guys, if I’m gonna ruin this thing, like I’m gonna I’m gonna wrestle methodically, I have an idea of what ruining wrestling is.”

The conversation then shifted to one of the most speculated-about topics of the year: the original creative direction for The Rock and Travis Scott. Cena brushed off the idea that unrealised plans hold any real value in hindsight.

“Who cares? It doesn’t matter. We can talk about what could have been until the cows come home. And I think that’s what’s great about the people who are left standing. Certainly me and Cody. What’s the change? this? All right, let’s go. I don’t dwell for one second on what could have been, because what could have been is Brock doesn’t leave for the NFL and there’s no John Cena.”

When asked directly whether a match with The Rock was ever on the table, Cena kept his answer straightforward. “Could there be anything? That’s the thing that sucks about what could have been, it’s not what it is.”

Pressed further on whether such conversations ever took place, Cena made it clear he rarely hears about potential plans until they’re firm. “I don’t care. First of all, I’m always the last to know. It doesn’t trickle down to me. If you watch Unreal, that process is genuine. ‘I talked to Rock and then the last guy I gotta call is John.’ I’m usually the last guy they call because I’m the easiest. ‘Yeah, let’s do it. No problem. I’m in.’ So I don’t sweat the [small stuff]. ‘Yo, we don’t have those guys anymore.’ Cool, what do you want to do?”

Cena said the creative team simply moved forward as the landscape shifted. “We would like to do this. We need you to start being more competitive. We want to put you in these matches. We were going to build to this. That’s over. I didn’t even get that. Okay, fine, great. What are we doing now?”

He noted that WWE’s long-term planning is often impacted by factors no one can control, even at the highest levels. “That’s what’s tough. I think it’s great to talk about. It gives good argument, gives good perspective, of like, how do they book this stuff? A lot of that stuff’s beyond control of even the people who own the sandbox. If I decide to walk, I have contractual obligations, but they I’m not gonna be there on the 13th. Like, if I decide that, you know, and they’ll figure it out. I saw Austin get fired, you know what I’m saying. I saw Brock leave. I saw, you know, Dwayne take his break, and I don’t sweat any of those guys for what they did. Austin was worn out. Brock was probably going to assault somebody in an airport, and Dwayne had such great opportunities, I don’t fault people for being like, I can’t do this right now.”

Cena also brought up Pat McAfee stepping away from commentary and the opportunities that opened for others. “McAfee being burned out behind the booth. The guy has got so many opportunities, dude, you got to just focus on what you can do. I don’t sweat them for that, but sh*t changes. Open opportunity for Wade Barrett, and I love listening to that guy on TV. Not that I didn’t like Pat but I really like listening to Stu [Bennett]. So I don’t really sweat it, but could there have been? That’s why I don’t choose my opponents.”