Andrade Reveals The Real Story Behind His WWE Exit

While speaking with Eduardo Bates, former WWE star Andrade opened up about his 2025 departure from the company and addressed the rumours surrounding it. Andrade made it clear that he holds no resentment toward his time there and wanted to set the record straight on what really happened.

“The truth is a long story. I don’t feel bad about my WWE exit. I am very grateful for how much, or little, I did in that year and a half. I never missed dates and never stopped answering the cell phone as many gossipy people who broke the news said. Yes, I was traveling and they called me. What happened was that I had a day trip because I was not scheduled and they called me to me. I returned the call at about one or two hours, but nothing to do with the fact that I didn’t want to answer or that I disappeared. It was one, two, three hours that I didn’t answer and it was just the company sending me a message that ‘where are you?’, and things like that. I don’t know who got that story that I didn’t want to answer. I was out of the country, I explained to them that it was because of the time difference, the internet, no signal, many things, but nothing to do with me never answering them or anything like that.”

Andrade then spoke about the legal complications that followed his WWE exit and appearances elsewhere.

“The current situation was that after my appearance in AEW and that I was in The Crash and won the Heavyweight Championship in Tijuana, on that Monday, I received a letter from the WWE company, where it said that it had a 12 month non compete clause. My lawyers are currently in talks with WWE to reach the best deal. At first, it was a little closed and difficult on both sides because I was disoriented and a little upset about the clause. By WWE, I understand it of course, after my appearance in AEW. I don’t know if that was what annoyed WWE, I’m not sure.”

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.