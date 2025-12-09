John Cena Reveals Vision And Format For His Final WWE Event

John Cena has shared new insight into what fans can expect from his final WWE event, Saturday Night’s Main Event, which streams this weekend on Peacock. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cena revealed that he specifically asked WWE not to present the show as a traditional tribute to his career. Instead, he wanted something that pushes the company forward.

“I would love for it to be rather than just a tribute show. I want it to be a look ahead,” Cena explained, noting that extended tribute specials often miss the mark. He added that a two hour tribute is rarely satisfying for viewers, saying “no one’s ever gonna be like, nailed it.”

Cena’s proposed format focuses on a lineup of exhibition matches featuring a blend of main roster names and standout NXT stars. These bouts are “non canon,” allowing for exciting pairings outside ongoing storylines. Cena described this as a meaningful way to elevate rising performers. “That’s how I want to go out… give somebody that boot in the butt that like, Yo, this is what the noise sounds like,” he said. His hope is that the event allows younger talent to “put your business card down” and prove they’re ready for a bigger spotlight.

Discussing his own match, Cena admitted he has not heavily mapped out the structure. “I don’t know who I’m facing, so not really,” he joked before elaborating that the story will need to take shape quickly. “You got to define your why very quickly… we might even have to define our why in action.” He acknowledged that “retiring the greatest of all time” is already a built in narrative but suggested there could be more emotional depth depending on past run ins. With Gunther now confirmed as his opponent after winning The Last Time Is Now Tournament, Cena hinted that their shared history may help anchor the match’s story.

Cena once again confirmed that December 13 will be his final night in the ring. “I’ll have my last in ring performance. That is for certain. I’m not doing anything after that,” he stated. Reflecting on the past year, he expressed gratitude that WWE supported his farewell concept, saying leadership “bought what I sold them” when it came to the tour and the structure of his final event.

