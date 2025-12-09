Masked Attacker Update Sparks New Speculation After Chaotic WWE Raw

The mystery surrounding the masked figure aligned with The Vision continued to develop after this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The unknown attacker made two appearances during the December 8 show, first blindsiding Rey Mysterio and later costing LA Knight his main event match against Logan Paul. A new update from Bryan Alvarez on X suggests WWE may be intentionally rotating performers under the mask to keep the real identity hidden.

Alvarez noted that “at least two different people” have worn the mask so far, a strategy seemingly designed to make fans second guess any clues they pick up from physique or movement. The character first appeared back at Survivor Series WarGames, interfering in the Men’s WarGames match to help Bron Breakker secure the victory for Paul Heyman’s team. During that moment, the masked figure delivered a curb stomp to CM Punk, echoing Seth Rollins’ trademark manoeuvre and sparking heavy speculation.

Dave Meltzer also weighed in on the situation in the December 8 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stating that Austin Theory was the man under the mask at Survivor Series. Meltzer explained that Theory had originally been slated to take part in the match itself before plans shifted.

Meltzer wrote that Heyman “had wanted to bring Theory into The Vision” as a way to elevate him while protecting Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from taking pinfall losses. Theory would have been included in the match had Jacob Fatu not suffered an injury, which fast tracked the Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre storyline. With Fatu out, Rhodes stepped into the WarGames team and McIntyre became a more fitting replacement than Theory.

On Raw, the masked attacker resurfaced during the main event, slamming LA Knight’s head into the announce table while the referee’s attention was elsewhere. This interference handed Logan Paul the win before a violent post match assault by The Vision. The night concluded with Bronson Reed delivering a crushing Tsunami onto Knight on top of a car backstage.