LA Knight Reportedly Still Viewed As A Top Star In WWE Despite Recent Losses

LA Knight endured a rough stretch this week in terms of match outcomes, but according to a new report, his value within WWE remains undiminished. On last Friday’s SmackDown, Knight advanced to the finals of the “Last Time Is Now” tournament, where he challenged Gunther for an opportunity to face John Cena in his retirement match. Despite a strong effort, Knight was submitted by Gunther and lost the chance.

The setbacks continued on Monday Night Raw. After rescuing Rey Mysterio from an attack earlier in the show, Knight went on to face Logan Paul in the main event , only for the contest to descend into chaos when a masked attacker rushed the ring, slamming Knight’s face into the announce table and allowing Paul to pick up the pin.

Following the match, Knight was assaulted again by The Vision (Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed), who battered him both in the ring and backstage. The attack reached its peak when Reed executed a Tsunami splash onto Knight atop a car , an assault severe enough to prompt medical attention. Knight was eventually stretchered out and loaded into an ambulance.

Yet despite these recent disappointments, a report from Bodyslam.net suggests WWE still views Knight as one of its top assets. Sources quoted in the piece say he remains “a top player” for the company, and that 2026 could mark a comeback year. “Knight is being positioned as one of the top babyfaces in the company,” the report notes, adding that his ongoing angle with The Vision is expected to boost fan reactions , and that the company is intent on playing the long game with him.

