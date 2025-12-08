Sting Reflects On Four Decades In Wrestling, Praises Ric Flair And John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently sat down with Going Ringside for a wide-ranging conversation reflecting on his storied career, his ongoing retirement tour, and the legacy he leaves behind after four decades in professional wrestling.

Sting described the tour as an unexpected gift, noting how much the stories from fans have meant to him. He shared that hearing how his work impacted people over the years has become one of the most meaningful parts of this final chapter.

He also looked back on the many versions of his character that developed throughout his career. From Surfer Sting to Crow Sting, Wolfpac Sting, Joker Sting, and now what he affectionately calls Old Man Sting, he acknowledged how each incarnation marked a different era of his journey.

When asked about his all-time favourite rivalries, Sting did not hesitate to name Ric Flair at the very top. Their clashes in the late 1980s and early 1990s helped launch Sting into superstardom, with the 1990 world title victory standing out as a career-defining moment.

Sting admitted he never expected to wrestle for four decades, joking about how he once could not understand why veterans stayed in the business so long. Now, he finds himself surpassing many of those he once questioned.

He also reacted to the impending retirement of John Cena, praising him as one of the greatest ever and wishing him nothing but success as he closes out his career. Sting noted that he always roots for the veterans, even drawing a comparison to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Reflecting on his time in TNA, WWE, and AEW, Sting said each company had its own identity, but AEW resonated with him the most. He described it as feeling like his brand, crediting Tony Khan for giving him the space to have a meaningful final run. He also praised Darby Allin, calling him an incredible partner and a still-rising star.

Sting concluded the interview with gratitude, thanking the show for the opportunity to look back on a career that exceeded anything he ever imagined.