Former AWA Champion Steve Regal Has Died

“Mr. Electricity” Steve Regal, a standout performer of the 1980s AWA scene, quietly passed away earlier this year at the age of 73. News of his death was not made public at the time, but records confirm that Regal, whose real name was Stephen Michael Regal, died on July 30, 2025. His obituary did not disclose a cause of death, though it did note that he had been living in Greenwood, Indiana.

Regal’s entry into professional wrestling was far from typical. As the son-in-law of Wilbur Snyder, he was first brought into the business through Snyder’s request for a wrestling ring to be built. Regal, who had been working as a contractor, took on the job and then found himself hauling the ring to shows. That eventually led to refereeing, and not long after, stepping fully into the ring as a wrestler. His early days in Indiana opened the door to a career that took him through the AWA, NWA, Memphis, Portland, Jim Crockett Promotions, and even the WWF.

During his time in the AWA, Regal teamed with Jimmy Garvin for a memorable run as Tag Team Champions. The duo famously won the titles from The Road Warriors before later dropping them to Curt Hennig and Scott Hall. Regal also found success as a singles competitor, capturing Junior Heavyweight Championships in both the AWA and the NWA.

The NWA publicly acknowledged his passing, remembering his influence and impact on the junior heavyweight division. In their tribute, they highlighted his 1986 title win over Denny Brown and praised his charismatic presence, noting how his work helped shape the path for future generations of smaller, high-energy wrestlers. They extended condolences to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.

Regal reflected on his career during a 2021 conversation with Hannibal TV, where he spoke candidly about choosing to step away from the ring on his own terms. He explained that he never wanted to linger in wrestling past his physical limits, and made the decision to retire around age 40 to protect his long-term health and be present for his family. Careful planning allowed him to purchase a home and build savings, and he went on to work as a salesman until he retired from that career as well.

WNS sends our heartfelt condolences.

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion “Mr. Electricity” Steve Regal. Defeating Denny Brown for the title, this flashy and charismatic grappler reigned atop pro wrestling’s junior heavyweight in 1986, paving… pic.twitter.com/HXLKPRVOEU , NWA (@nwa) December 8, 2025

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.