WWE NXT Ratings Slip On December 2 Episode

The December 2 edition of WWE NXT on The CW brought in an average of 532,000 viewers, a dip of just over seven percent from the previous week and the lowest total the brand has posted since early November.

In the 18 to 49 demographic, the show delivered a 0.08 rating. While that number is down by one third from the prior episode, it still matches the third-best demo performance NXT has recorded since mid October.

This week’s competition was especially tough. The NBA game on NBC drew 2.65 million viewers and a strong 0.47 in the key demo. NXT also faced the always-dominant NCIS lineup on CBS, with both NCIS and NCIS Origins topping the night across broadcast television.

Compared to the same week last year under Nielsen’s previous measurement system, NXT’s total viewership slipped by ten percent and its 18 to 49 rating fell by just under forty percent.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.