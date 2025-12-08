Jeff Cobb’s WWE Contract Length Revealed

Jeff Cobb’s move from NJPW to WWE earlier this year has been the subject of much discussion, and new details have now emerged about the deal that brought him in. A new report from Fightful reveals that Cobb signed a three year contract with WWE, keeping him with the company through the spring of 2028.

Cobb’s exit from NJPW created a stir at the time, as he was still one half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions when he departed. NJPW later announced the titles would be vacated, and Cobb wrestled his final match for the promotion on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

He arrived in WWE at Backlash, making an immediate impact by helping Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship against LA Knight. Shortly after, WWE introduced his new ring name, JC Mateo. Throughout the year, he aligned himself with Solo Sikoa’s growing MFT group alongside Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga.

Most recently on SmackDown, the MFTs clashed with The Wyatt Sicks in a wild confrontation that broke down into a full ringside fight. The chaos ended with Erik Rowan and Talla Tonga as the last two standing in the ring. They traded heavy shots until Rowan connected with a big boot that sent Talla crashing to the floor.

