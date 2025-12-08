TNA iMPACT! SPOILERS From December 7 World Championship Match Set For AMC Debut

TNA Wrestling rolled into El Paso for the second night of its December 7 tapings as the road to Genesis and the upcoming AMC premiere continued to take shape. The night delivered major movement in the world title picture, key storyline developments, and a slate of matches that set the tone for early 2026.

The biggest shakeup came from Mike Santana, who confirmed he is moving his guaranteed TNA World Championship match from Genesis to the debut episode of TNA Impact on AMC on January 15, 2026. This means Frankie Kazarian, who retained his title against Bear Bronson, will now defend the championship on AMC’s premiere broadcast. Nic Nemeth then revealed he will challenge whoever leaves that debut episode as champion at Genesis.

The NXT crossover thread also continued. Steve Maclin battled Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the TNA International Championship, though the match ended in a disqualification. Meanwhile, The Hardys and The Righteous escalated their feud, eventually agreeing to make their clash at Genesis official.

Full Spoilers:

• Rich Swann interrupts the First Cla$ Penthouse.

• M By Elegance and Heather by Elegance defeat Angel Warriors (Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee)

• Arianna Grace explains her attack on her father, Santino Marella.

• Mustafa Ali beats the Home Town Man

• Order 4 attack a local competitor until Elijah makes the save.

• Myron Reed defeats Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel

• The Hardys confront The Righteous. The Righteous claim they want to help the Hardys grow, and a match is made official for Genesis.

• Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore defeat Jody Threat, Indi Hartwell, and Jada Stone

• TNA World Championship Frankie Kazarian retains against Bear Bronson

• Mike Santana shifts his title shot to the AMC debut. Nic Nemeth announces he will face the winner at Genesis.

• Mara Sade, BDE, Eric Young, Cassie Lee, and Dezmond Xavier defeat Ryan Nemeth, Rosemary, Mance Warner, Jake Something, and Jessica McKay

• Dani Luna defeats Harley Hudson. Luna launches a post match attack, and Myla Grace and Xia Brookside attempt the save but are overpowered.

• Elijah arrives on a horse to chase off Order 4.

• TNA International Championship Steve Maclin defeats Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo via disqualification

• Matt and Jeff Hardy, Cedric Alexander, and Leon Slater defeat The System (JDC, Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards)