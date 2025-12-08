×
Nikki Bella Shuts Down Rumor Claiming She Hooks Up With Fans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 08, 2025
Nikki Bella Shuts Down Rumor Claiming She Hooks Up With Fans

Nikki Garcia has shut down a wild rumor making the rounds online, and she did it directly on SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show.

During the latest episode, the former WWE Divas Champion addressed a social media comment accusing her of sleeping with fans. Nikki explained the claim came from an Instagram user who left a crude remark on her Bella Army appreciation post.

“Someone put a comment under one of my posts… and they go, ‘I wonder how many fans she banged this weekend,’” she recalled.

Nikki said another user challenged the comment, but the accuser doubled down and pointed to an old podcast episode where she discussed her hopes for future relationships. That is when Nikki stepped in to correct things.

“I had to chime in. I go, ‘You definitely misunderstood that episode,’ because remember? I said, we both said, I have to be in something with someone, not randoms,” she explained.

Brie Garcia chimed in, saying people often twist what they hear online. Nikki agreed, expressing disbelief that anyone could make that leap.

“I was like, ‘Geez Louise,’” Nikki said. “By the way, still have not.”

